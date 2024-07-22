Influencers fuelling ‘epidemic levels’ of violence against women, warn police

Andrew Tate, a 'toxic' misogynist with millions of followers online, was singled out by one officer for his negative influence on boys - AP Photo/ Alexandru Dobre

Violence against women and girls has reached “epidemic levels”, police have warned amid growing concerns that misogynistic influencers such as Andrew Tate are fuelling sex offences committed by teenage boys.

Police chiefs branded the crisis a “national emergency” after an official report found that more than a million violent crimes against women and children were recorded in the 12 months to March 2023, equivalent to almost 3,000 crimes every day in England and Wales.

The average age of suspects accused of the sexual abuse of girls is just 15, while the average age of their victims is just 13.

Child sexual abuse and exploitation offences increased more than five-fold between 2013 and 2022 from just over 20,000 to nearly 107,000, according to police analysis.

The report issued by the National Police Chiefs Council said: “Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) has reached epidemic levels in England and Wales, in terms of its scale, complexity and impact on victims.”

It found violent crimes against women and children had risen by 37 per cent in just four years. In total, two million women every year will be a victim of a violent crime, equivalent to one in 12 of all women. The report said its estimates were “cautious” and “as we know much crime goes unreported”.

Deputy Chief Constable Maggie Blyth, national lead for policing VAWG, described the influence on young boys online by the likes of Andrew Tate, a “toxic” misogynist with millions of followers online, as “quite terrifying”.

Tate is currently facing criminal charges in Romania for rape, human trafficking and sexual exploitation which he denies. He is also being sued in the civil courts in the UK.

Ms Blyth also disclosed that senior police officers tasked with combating violence against women and girls were in contact with teams working in counter-terrorism to examine the risk of young men being radicalised and how to prevent it.

Ms Blyth said: “We know that some of this is also linked to radicalisation of young people online, we know the influencers, Andrew Tate, the element of influencing of particularly boys, is quite terrifying and that’s something that both the leads for counterterrorism in the country and ourselves from a VAWG perspective are discussing.”

Deputy Chief Constable Maggie Blyth described social media's influence as 'quite terrifying' - John Lawrence

She said the scale of the problem had reached “staggering levels”, adding: “And it’s only getting worse. One in 12 women are victims.”

“We also know that the police-recorded data is only the tip of the iceberg and that the numbers of victims and perpetrators in reality will be much higher.”

The report found that violent crimes against women and girls accounted for almost one-in-five of all police-recorded crime, excluding fraud in England and Wales between April 2022 and March 2023.

In a scathing attack on the criminal justice system, which police chiefs described as “under-resourced and under-performing”, the report said it had become “overwhelmed” and in urgent need of government intervention in a plea for more cash from the new Labour administration.

But Ms Blyth said the scale of the violence meant “it cannot be addressed through law enforcement alone”.

One in 20 adults or 2.3 million people in England and Wales are perpetrators of such violence every year, the report estimated, with the actual number thought to be significantly higher.

The NPCC said police forces were seeing “ever more complicated types of offending” causing “significant harm to victims and society as a whole”.

Arrests for domestic abuse-related offences increased by more than 22 per cent in the year ending March 2023, compared with the previous period, with one in every six murders in 2022/23 being related to domestic abuse.

Women’s Aid described the report’s findings as “alarming”, and warned that the real figures were “much larger than the data shows”.

Clare Kelly, associate head of policy at the NSPCC, said: “The scale of offending against girls is frightening and requires a society-wide response.”

She added: “Tech companies must also step up to stop boys from being targeted with vile misogynistic content and put safety measures in place to prevent grooming and sexual abuse proliferating their platforms.”