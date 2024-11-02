How influencers are shaping the U.S. election
Can the content creators you see on TikTok, Instagram and other social media platforms change how you vote? We spoke with content creators and experts in the U.S. to find out.
The GOP presidential nominee delivered the comments in Wisconsin just one day after making violent remarks about former Rep. Liz Cheney.
Many people thought it was a self-own from Donald Trump's sons.
Michael Wolff, the explosive chronicler of Donald Trump’s four years in the White House, has released what he says is a recording of Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019, discussing Trump’s then-White House team in detail. Wolff released the tape on his podcast, Fire and Fury. He says it was made in a restaurant in 2017, most probably in the SoHo branch of Ladurée, a patisserie in Manhattan. Epstein can be heard speaking over the din of diners. “His people fight each other,” Epstein tells Wolff on
Hugh Hewitt took out his headset and stormed off the Post's live show after a question on Trump's rhetoric.
The Queens, New York, house where the former president lived in early childhood now stinks for a very specific reason.
The former president shared footage of his unsuspecting Democratic rival and received a damning reminder.
"It's not as good of a conversation-starter as you think it is."
"The Daily Show" took Fox News' commentary about Hillary Clinton's health in 2016 and played it alongside footage of Trump’s recent garbage truck stumble.
Donald Trump considered firing his campaign manager Chris LaCivita after a bombshell report by the Daily Beast enraged the former president in the final stretch of his 2024 White House bid. Sources told The Atlantic allegations that LaCivita had pocketed $22 million from his work on the Trump campaign and related super PACs, left Trump “fuming” and feeling like the story “made him look like a fool.” The Beast’s story, published on Oct. 15, reportedly fueled the GOP presidential nominee‘s paranoi
Polling data expert Nate Silver slammed election forecasts showing a close race between presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump across several states. Silver accused many pollsters of “herding” to ensure their predictions aren’t too far off from other predictions. “In fact, I kind of trust pollsters less, they all, every time a pollster [says] ‘Oh, every state is just +1, every single state’s a tie,’ No! You’re f---ing herding! You’re cheating! You’re cheating!” said Silver during
The historian who correctly predicted 9 of last 10 presidential elections said he feels particularly nervous this year.
Ukraine's invasion of Russia's Kursk region used proven tactics from World War II's Battle of the Bulge, showing surprise attacks are still possible.
The giant nude figure has previously sprung up in Las Vegas, Detroit, and Phoenix
Vance claimed that he and Trump could win the "normal gay guy vote" — and people are confused.
Conservative columnist Hugh Hewitt resigned from The Washington Post on Friday, shortly after exiting a stormy livestream debate. Hewitt’s is the latest resignation to rock the Post but this time unexpectedly from the right. It shows Jeff Bezos‘ crisis isn’t easing up but instead hitting both sides of the political divide–although Hewitt did not resign in protest at the paper’s owner censoring its endorsement of Kamala Harris. Instead, Hewitt walked off the Post‘s show “First Look,” with liberal
Are some voters reluctant to back a biracial woman? Sure. But for others, her gender and race are a plus. And there’s a bigger factor. | Opinion
Donald Trump suggested former Republican congresswoman from Wyoming Liz Cheney should stand in front of a firing squad during a conversation with Tucker Carlson on Thursday night. Cheney, the daughter of ex-Vice President Dick Cheney, has been a vocal opponent of Trump and supported his second impeachment after the Jan. 6 riots. She has even held a series of town hall sessions with 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, dubbed “Country over Party,” in critical states including Wis
Donald Trump has hit CBS news with a $10 billion lawsuit, alleging that the editing used in the network’s Kamala Harris interview amounts to “deceptive conduct” meant to interfere with the upcoming presidential election. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Texas, further accused the network of engaging in “partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference through malicious, deceptive, and substantial news distortion.” The complaint added
On the eve of the election, Americans would do well to recall a 2020 press conference about the COVID-19 pandemic. | Opinion
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson said Friday that Republicans “probably will” try to repeal legislation that spurred U.S. production of semiconductor chips, a statement he quickly tried to walk back by saying he would like to instead “streamline” it.