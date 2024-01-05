Influenza A outbreak declared at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital

Northern Health announced Jan. 4 that an Influenza A outbreak has affected the patient care unit at the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital.

Patients seeking non-essential care are urged to delay their visit to the hospital to halt spreading the virus.

Influenza A — commonly known as the flu — appears seasonally in the winter months and can cause mild to severe illness.

Northern Health also said the hospital is enhancing infection control measures.

The health authority said the best thing residents can do to protect themselves from respiratory ailments is to get their annual influenza and COVID vaccines.

The declaration comes as influenza cases continue to rise across B.C.

Seth Forward, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Rupert Northern View