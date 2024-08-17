Influx of hate ahead of Pride - Organisers

One of the organisers of Lincoln Pride said there had been a "huge spike in negativity" ahead of this year's celebrations.

The annual event, which kicks off later in the city, "celebrates diversity and equality" according to its website.

But, organisers said "in the past 12 months there has been a huge spike in negativity online" about LGBTQ+ culture.

Liberty X and The Fast Food Rockers are due to perform at Tentercroft Street car park following a parade at 12:30 BST.

Spirits were high for preparations ahead of Lincoln Pride [BBC]

Arran Hart, one of the organisers, said "social media allows people a level of anonymity" and "a keyboard warrior mindset."

"The amount of people I've known over the years that will say things online that you'd never expect to come out their mouths in person. It's never ever more present than this year."

He said during the "past 12 months there has been a huge spike in negativity online around our posts and around LGBTQ+ culture in general."

"There is an influx of hate at the moment, whether it be racism or homophobia," he added.

Jason Reid has been helping to run Lincoln Pride since 2013 [BBC]

Co-organiser Jason Reid, who also runs Lincoln's only LGBTQ+ venue The Scene, said a lot of people criticised Pride as a "waste of money."

"But I don't think they realise that it's all funded independently and by sponsorship," he said.

"This year, we've noticed quite a lot of hate online. But I think it just shows why pride is needed."

Lincoln has held a variety of Annual Pride events in the city since at least 2010.

The current group of organisers is celebrating running their 10th event this year.

It has grown from a few hundred attendees to around 8,500 in 2023.

Arran Hart said "it's absolutely mind blowing" the same team have been involved for a decade.

"It's so heart-warming that all those emails, all that paperwork produces an outcome that means so much for so many people in Lincoln."

Teams were busy setting up decorations and displays for Lincoln Pride ahead of the event [BBC]

Follow BBC Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastyorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk