Infrastructure fears as Leicestershire village homes plan approved

A plan to build new homes on farmland in a Leicestershire village has been approved.

Melton Borough Council granted permission for 31 homes to be built in Hose, near Melton Mowbray.

A Melton Borough Council spokesperson said the site had been allocated for housing "in the adopted Melton Local Plan".

But objectors are concerned the village's "infrastructure" would not cope with an influx of residents.

The plan was submitted in 2020 but a decision was only issued by the council on 26 March due to relevant legal agreements.

The 2.5-hectare site is made up of two fields and forms part of the Grange Dairy Farm.

A design and planning statement said the development would have a "variety of house types" with architectural style to "represent elements of local character" in the village.

The plan is one of two adjoining developments in Hose earmarked for residential development, which some residents have objected to.

Of 34 people consulted on the plan, 28 objections were received with concerns around the demand on village infrastructure, such as public transport, the local school and the GP surgery.

Melton Borough Council's planning committee approved the plan to develop the fields for up to 31 houses with a private road.

