Ingrid Andress Delivers Rocky Performance of National Anthem at Home Run Derby

Four-time Grammy nominee Ingrid Andress took the mic this evening at the MLB Home Run Derby to perform the National Anthem, only to perplex attendees and social media at large with her rocky rendition.

Andress hit the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas to open the event as expected prior to a baseball game. Only, things took a turn when she began singing, missing notes along the way and drawing visible reactions from the players on hand.

Uhhh… that anthem was interesting. Sung by Ingrid Andress pic.twitter.com/zsjQi84zEy — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) July 16, 2024

Social media was quick to jump on the performance, comparing it to Fergie’s disastrous live version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game and Roseanne Barr’s infamous rendition of the song at a Padres game in 1990.

Native to Michigan and raised in Colorado, Andress has had a fruitful career in the country space, releasing her first album “Lady Like” in March 2020. Between that and her 2022 sophomore album “Good Person,” Andress earned two Billboard Hot 100 hits with “More Hearts Than Mine” and “Wishful Drinking” with Sam Hunt, which peaked at Nos. 30 and 47, respectively.

Throughout her career, Andress has been nominated for four Grammys, including best new artist, best country song and best country album in 2021. Two years later, “Wishful Drinking” was included in the category for best country duo/group performance.

Earlier today, she teased the beginning of a new era with the announcement of the upcoming single “Colorado 9,” releasing July 24. In the lead-up to the song’s release, she’s scheduled to play shows in Nashville on July 17 and Denver on July 24.

