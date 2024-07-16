Ingrid Andress’ Shaky MLB National Anthem Performance Goes Viral: “She United America”

Like Christina Aguilera and Roseanne Barr before her, Ingrid Andress is coming under fire for an ill-received performance of the national anthem.

After the Grammy Award nominee’s voice cracked throughout her rendition of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ at the MLB‘s T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday in Arlington, Texas, she quickly became meme fodder on social media.

More from Deadline

“Wow! @IngridAndress actually did it, she united America,” wrote one person on X (formerly Twitter) with a screenshot of multiple people on the platform criticizing the performance.

“That Ingrid Andress national anthem might have been the worst thing to happen in America in the last 48 hours #brutal,” wrote another person after Donald Trump was targeted during a shooting at his Pennsylvania campaign rally on Saturday.

“Fergie seeing Ingrid Andress dethrone her for worst National Anthem performance,” someone wrote with a video of Regina Hall jumping for joy in a scene from Scary Movie 2 (2001). The Black Eyed Peas alum previously faced criticism for her performance of the national anthem at 2018’s NBA All Star Weekend.

Fergie seeing Ingrid Andress dethrone her for worst National Anthem performance #mlbhomerunderby #homerunderbypic.twitter.com/6y1jpa0iK7 — 🧚🏼‍♂️ (@peppergreenlaww) July 16, 2024

If anyone needs a timeline cleanse after Ingrid Andress' horrible national anthem, here's the greatest national anthem in the history of the MLB All-Star Game, courtesy of Meat Loaf in 1994



This is how it's done pic.twitter.com/xSUx6Kp1yj — JaguarGator9 (@JaguarGator9NFL) July 16, 2024

“Got to Ingrid Andress’ Wiki being edited before they revert it,” someone else wrote with a screenshot of a Wikipedia entry that reads, “She is also known for butchering the national anthem before the 2024 MLB All Star Game Home Run Derby.”

Amid the negativity surrounding Andress’ performance, one person offered a video of Meat Loaf nailing his own rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” 30 years ago.

“If anyone needs a timeline cleanse after Ingrid Andress’ horrible national anthem, here’s the greatest national anthem in the history of the MLB All-Star Game, courtesy of Meat Loaf in 1994. This is how it’s done,” they wrote.

Monday’s Home Run Derby ended in Teoscar Hernández becoming the first Dodger to take home the title in his first time competing, beating out Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. in the final round.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.