‘Inhumane and wicked’: anguish over Italy’s expanded surrogacy ban

Angela Giuffrida in Rome
·5 min read
<span>‘The daughters and sons that we can never have,’ say the posters at a demonstration in Rome last week against the criminalisation of surrogacy.</span><span>Photograph: Marco Di Gianvito/Zuma/Rex</span>
‘The daughters and sons that we can never have,’ say the posters at a demonstration in Rome last week against the criminalisation of surrogacy.Photograph: Marco Di Gianvito/Zuma/Rex

Maria Sole Giardini was campaigning outside the Italian parliament in 2021 for surrogacy to be legalised when she encountered Giorgia Meloni.

The current prime minister’s Brothers of Italy party, in opposition at the time, was frantically drumming up support for a bill to extend Italy’s outright ban on domestic surrogacy by making it a universal crime that transcends borders.

This would have put people like Giardini, who was born without a womb and whose only means of having a baby was to access surrogacy abroad, on a par with terrorists, paedophiles and war criminals.

Meloni, who refers to surrogacy using the derogatory term “utero in affitto” (womb for rent), had described it that year as an “abomination” that sought to reduce human life “to a bargaining chip”.

Still, she took a moment to speak to Giardini, who is among the estimated 6,000 women in Italy with Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome, a condition that affects the female reproductive system.

“When I explained the condition and asked her ‘Why won’t you let me become a mother?’, she seemed open to wanting to evaluate surrogacy in certain situations, and we both agreed that women shouldn’t be exploited and that the service should be voluntary,” Giardini said.

Last week, almost two years to the day that Meloni’s far-right government came to power, parliament approved the west’s most restrictive law against international surrogacy. Under the terms of the law, which makes surrogacy the universal crime Meloni had campaigned for, couples who go abroad to have a baby via surrogacy risk up to two years in jail and fines of between €600,000 and €1m.

“The moment she became prime minister [in 2022] she pushed ahead with this inhumane and wicked law without any consultation with the people it affects,” Giardini said.

The measure, which is expected to be enacted in November, is among several socially conservative policies pursued by Meloni’s government in its quest to promote traditional family values. However, the law has been ill-thought out, with little clarity on how it will be applied.

Meloni, a self-described Christian mother who believes that children should be raised only by heterosexuals, has previously spoken out against surrogacy involving same-sex couples. But while critics argue that the law unfairly targets this cohort, especially gay men, the reality is that nine out of 10 of the estimated 250 couples a year who seek surrogacy overseas are straight.

“The majority are heterosexual couples, who for health reasons turn to surrogacy,” said Filomena Gallo, a family lawyer and national secretary of the Luca Coscioni Association, which is campaigning for the decriminalisation of altruistic surrogacy, where women offer to be surrogates without being paid.

Giardini had tried through a Rome court to be granted permission to proceed with an altruistic surrogacy after several women volunteered their services. But the request was rejected, and so she and her husband found a surrogate mother abroad. They now have a daughter, aged 14 months.

Giardini did not want to share the details of the surrogacy, in order to protect her child, but she has otherwise spoken publicly about her case.

It is a lonely battle: most straight couples conceal the fact that they have had a child through surrogacy due to fear of their children being taken away and a deeply entrenched social stigma. Same-sex couples, who are banned from accessing IVF in Italy and from adopting, have, on the other hand, been more vocal in their campaigning as they have no choice but to resort to surrogacy abroad, even if they too live in fear of the potential consequences.

Those fears have been amplified now that surrogacy is a universal crime.

Gallo said she had received messages from 30 extremely worried couples, 26 of them straight, who had already begun the procedure, some of whose children were about to be born, and who now risk being criminalised.

Surrogacy is legal and well regulated in 66 countries, although most Italian couples access the procedure in the US or Canada, where surrogacy is not specified on the birth certificate and where their child can obtain immediate citizenship.

In countries that do not grant citizenship at birth, parents must seek a temporary passport for their baby before returning home, and if the Italian embassy suspects surrogacy then it must report the case to Italy’s public prosecutor’s office. Until now, any reported cases have been shelved because no crime was committed in Italy.

“There are lots of question marks over how this law will be applied,” said Gallo. “Italy can pursue the crime but how will it proceed? How will couples be identified? Will they carry out investigations? Will there be different processes for heterosexuals and homosexuals? It will be extremely difficult to apply, hence why it seems more like a way to terrify people – the declarations made so far depict a police state in our country.”

Eugenia Roccella, the families minister, provoked fury on Monday after suggesting that doctors should be obliged to report surrogacy violations. In response, Filippo Anelli, president of the Italian order of doctors, said. “Our job is to heal, not to denounce.”

Riccardo Magi, president of the leftwing party Più Europa (More Europe), described the law as “a big operation of propaganda”.

“Like a good deal of the bills passed by the Meloni government, it is fragile from a judicial point of view,” he said. “Moreover, we have a superordinate EU norm which clearly states that no citizen can be indicted for an act which is not a crime in the country where it occurred.”

Although the law will not apply retroactively, Giardini worries about raising her daughter in a country where she will be considered “the product of a crime”.

“Italians have bigger concerns, such as work and healthcare, and instead of focusing on these issues the government has targeted a small group of people with a law which, more than anything, is spiteful towards children. I’m afraid to be governed by these people.”

Latest Stories

  • Zelenskyy's new T-shirt riffs on Trump — and annoyed the Kremlin

    Zelenskyy ditched his iconic green T-shirt to send a pointed message to Russia on Wednesday, gaining an ascerbic response from the Kremlin.

  • Putin Finally Addresses Reports He Had 'Multiple' Phone Calls With Trump After He Left The White House

    It comes after Trump's team completely rejected the claims.

  • Former Model Says Trump Groped Her During Encounter Facilitated By Epstein: Report

    "He put his hands all over my breasts, my waist, my butt," former model Stacey Williams said of the GOP nominee for president, according to the Guardian.

  • Exclusive-Democratic lawmakers request probe into Trump son-in-law after Reuters Saudi report

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Democratic chair of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee and a prominent Democratic congressman asked the U.S. attorney general on Thursday to appoint a special counsel to investigate whether Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump's son-in-law, was functioning as an unregistered foreign agent for Saudi Arabia, according to a letter from the lawmakers. The letter from U.S. Senator Ron Wyden and U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin cited an Oct. 4 Reuters report that revealed that Kushner on multiple occasions had discussed U.S.-Saudi diplomacy concerning Israel with Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, since leaving government.

  • Truth Social’s Bank Spent Funds on Prostitutes, Drugs and Strippers

    Partners at the Wall Street firm backing Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social used company funds to pay for prostitutes, abused drugs, partied with strippers and lost millions of dollars gambling, according to a new report in the Wall Street Journal. EF Hutton is also being investigated for securities fraud, and investors have accused its brokers of pushing speculative investments, according to competing lawsuits filed by two of the firm’s partners. The company specializes in taking

  • Trump Boasts That He 'Stopped' Totally Made-Up Wars In Bizarre Rally Moment

    The GOP nominee dropped a nonsensical claim before rambling about McDonald's and Google in Georgia.

  • 'Donald, Come On!': Tim Walz Taunts 'Rambling' Trump With A Hair-Raising Fact Check

    The vice presidential candidate took aim at the former president's rally excuse.

  • Trump Gets ‘Sucker’ Punched as He Vows to ‘Fire’ Jack Smith

    Welcome to October Surprise, the Daily Beast’s daily countdown to the biggest election of our lifetime. It’s only 12 days until Election Day and here’s what’s happening in the race to the White House between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. From the beginning, Kamala Harris has called herself the underdog in her race against Donald Trump. Democrats have been on a roller coaster, from their collective dread that helped force Joe Biden out of the race to the high of the Harris honeymoon and back do

  • Woman stabbed to death in south Ottawa park, suspect arrested

    A woman was fatally stabbed in an Ottawa park in front of her two young children Thursday morning, Ottawa police and other sources said.In a news release, police said the woman was attacked around 11:26 a.m. near the intersection of Uplands and Paul Anka drives, near the city's airport. According to sources, the woman was at Paul Landry Park with her two young children when she was stabbed. She died at the scene, sources told CBC.Police later identified the victim as Brkti Berhe, 36.Photos from

  • Four memorable moments from Kamala Harris' CNN town hall

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris went to a Philadelphia suburb on Wednesday night for a CNN town hall, where she faced questions from undecided voters. The event was arranged after Donald Trump declined to participate in a second debate with her.

  • Chris Cuomo Says Kamala Harris 'Is Not A Godsend' In A Hot Take That Is Yikes!

    "All of a sudden, she’s Black female Jesus," the ex-CNN star said of the Democratic presidential nominee.

  • Turd-shaped monument ‘honoring’ Jan. 6 mob installed on National Mall

    A sarcastic statue dedicated to Jan. 6, 2021, insurrectionists was unveiled in front of the Capitol on Thursday morning. The piece features a bronze shaped pile of feces resting atop a desk with California Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D) name above a short paragraph explaining the monument. “This memorial honors the brave men and women who…

  • Mark Cuban Flags 'Revolting' Trump Comment That 'Truly Pisses Me Off'

    The billionaire tweeted that it shows Trump "will take advantage of hard working Americans."

  • From isolation to battlefield: North Korean troops could face reality shock in Ukraine

    The US and NATO on Wednesday confirmed that hundreds, possibly thousands, of North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia, raising fears they are headed to fight in Ukraine. Experts warn it could backfire, as their exposure to the outside world and realization they will serve as “cannon fodder” may spur what Kim Jong-un fears most: defections. "There is evidence that there are DPRK troops in Russia," US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday, for the first time confirming an October

  • In 'The Price of Power,' McConnell says Trump's MAGA movement is 'completely wrong'

    For years, Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's distaste for former President Donald Trump has been characterized through calculated restraint, but in a new biography on McConnell set to be released next week, McConnell criticizes the former president in no uncertain terms, at varying points calling Trump "stupid," "ill-tempered," a "narcissist" and a "despicable human being." With less than two weeks until an Election Day that could see Trump return to the White House, McConnell, who has served as his party's leader in the Senate for a record-breaking 17 years, says Trump's MAGA movement has "done a lot of damage" to the Republican Party and turned it into something that former President Ronald Reagan "wouldn't recognize."

  • Trudeau announces massive drop in immigration targets as Liberals make major pivot

    OTTAWA — The federal government slashed immigration targets to levels that will flatten population growth as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitted Thursday the government did not get the balance right after the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Lauren Boebert slams Harris and Biden for protecting ‘ugly’ animal

    ‘Instead of putting Coloradans first, they’re continuing to bend the knee to Green New Deal worshippers who want to destroy Colorado’s oil & gas industry and the tens of thousands of good-paying jobs that support families across the state,’ the Republican Congresswoman said

  • Donald Trump Felt Competitive With Sylvester Stallone, ‘The Apprentice’ Book Reveals: Trump Told People Stallone ‘Couldn’t Remember His Lines’ and ‘Wasn’t Good at Making TV’

    At TV market Mipcom, Ramin Setoodeh, Variety‘s co-editor-in-chief, spoke on Wednesday about how Donald Trump’s public persona was forged by reality TV series “The Apprentice,” and how it is that “character” who is running for the U.S. presidency today. Speaking in a session inspired by his New York Times bestseller “Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald …

  • ‘Sucker’ Trump Mocked For Campaign Chief’s Multi-Million Haul

    Donald Trump is being mocked as a “fool” and a “sucker” in a new ad by his Republican haters based on the Daily Beast’s revelations of his campaign chief’s massive payday. The Lincoln Project’s ad highlights how his campaign chief, Chris LaCivita, is making a fortune off the GOP presidential candidate. The attack ad is based on the veteran investigative journalist Michael Isikoff’s discovery that LaCivita made $22 million (and counting) in just two years.

  • CNN’s Jim Acosta to Georgia GOP chair: ‘What you’re saying is horse crap’

    CNN anchor Jim Acosta and a top Georgia Republican sparred Thursday over former President Trump’s false claims of a stolen election in 2020. “You’re making suggestions that that there was some kind of tomfoolery and shenanigans going on last time around,” Acosta told Josh McKoon, chair of the Georgia GOP. “Your party’s own secretary of…