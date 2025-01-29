'An initial show of force': What to know about immigration raids, arrests across the country

(This article was updated to include new information.)

President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigration has taken center stage in the first days of his second term, from his sweeping order on birthright citizenship to the growing number of raids across the country.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency is even publicizing its daily total of arrests, which added up to 3,104 in the past three days alone and more than 4,500 since Thursday.

Stricter enforcement of the nation’s immigration laws isn't a new development. President Joe Biden’s administration deported more than 271,000 people last year, the largest number since 2014, according to an ICE report.

The president has repeatedly said his administration will prioritize deporting undocumented immigrants with criminal histories. In recent days, some local officials have emphasized that focus.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said “at the end of the day, these are people APD would be looking for as well. They were wanted for violent offenses.”

Still, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked at a news briefing how many of those arrested by ICE since Trump returned to power actually have criminal records.

“All of them, because they illegally broke our nation’s laws and therefore they are criminals as far as this administration goes,’’ Leavitt said.

Here's the USA TODAY Network's look at states that have seen major immigration actions in recent days.

Texas

The state sharing the largest border with Mexico figured to be the site of multiple raids, and those were carried out last weekend in cities like Houston, San Antonio, Austin and Laredo, among others, according to the Austin American-Statesman. The newspaper pointed out other federal agencies besides ICE were also involved, including the FBI; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Agency.

No arrest totals were immediately available, but Texas Public Radio reported 84 ICE arrests in the Dallas metropolitan area.

Davis, Austin's police chief, said while her department was not involved in the operations, federal officials told her they focused on “wanted violent offenders.’’ Jorge Vela, a defense lawyer in the city who has represented clients accused of committing violent crimes while in the U.S. illegally, said that’s common practice.

“This is nothing new so far from what I have seen,’’ Vela told the American-Statesman. “It’s just that more resources are being devoted to that, and this feels like an initial show of force.’’

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wears an ICE vest during a briefing with law enforcement agents ahead of immigration raids in New York City, on Jan. 28, 2025.

Colorado

Agents from a handful of federal agencies combined to arrest more than 40 people in the country illegally early Sunday during a raid in Adams County, the local office of the Drug Enforcement Administration said.

The office shared on social media the operation targeted “drug trafficking & members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA). Drugs, weapons, and cash were seized in Adams County. Nearly 50 illegal aliens were taken into custody.’’

KDVR-TV reported the investigation that led to the raid began under the Biden administration. Several media reports indicate federal authorities are zeroing on nearby Aurora, which Trump claimed was overrun by Venezuelan gangs during the presidential campaign.

Illinois

Chicago officials said on Tuesday at least 100 people have been detained as immigration-related operations ramped up across the country.

"We don't have an exact number of Chicago people who have been detained, but what I can tell you is that the number in the Chicagoland area exceeds 100," said Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling at a news conference Tuesday, adding that arrests have occurred in the city as well as surrounding suburbs.

Snelling – who reiterated that Chicago officers will not assist federal immigration officers – did not describe the operations in detail but said he received notification before the detentions took place. He indicated the arrests appear to be targeted, saying "We have not seen federal agents running through Chicago, looking for children, going to work locations and grabbing people."

At least one of the raids was attended by "border czar" Tom Homan and television personality Dr. Phil, who documented an arrest on a live stream.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson criticized what he called the Trump administration's "desire to popularize fear" and said "We will continue to protect civil and human rights, and we welcome all individuals and families who want to work, live and thrive here in our beloved city."

Florida

The Department of Homeland Security Investigations in Tallahassee, in collaboration with the Florida Highway Patrol, detained 12 suspected undocumented immigrants Tuesday in Jefferson County, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

The FHP posted photos of the operation, saying, “We are ready and willing to follow the governor’s lead and work with federal partners to execute the Trump illegal immigration mandate!’’

On Sunday, the ICE office in Miami said it had separately arrested a Nicaraguan resident and a Jamaican resident on multiple charges.

New Jersey

In Newark, ICE agents raiding a local business without a warrant Thursday detained not only undocumented immigrants but American citizens as well, Mayor Ras Baraka said.

“One of the detainees is a U.S. military veteran who suffered the indignity of having the legitimacy of his military documentation questioned,” Baraka said.

Officials in New Jersey, which has nearly half a million undocumented residents and about 2 million immigrants in all, frequently clashed with Trump’s administration during his first term. Some appear ready for another round.

Baraka said Newark won’t “stand by idly while people are being unlawfully terrorized,” the Star-Ledger reported.

New York

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem joined immigration officers as they arrested several people in New York City this week, posting several videos and photos of the operations on social media.

"Arresting some criminal aliens this morning in NYC – thank you to the brave officers involved," Noem said in several posts on X. "Criminal alien with kidnapping, assault & burglary charges is now in custody – thanks to ICE. Dirtbags like this will continue to be removed from our streets."

New York Mayor Eric Adams said the city worked with the Department of Homeland Security to nab Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco, 26, who officials say has alleged ties to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. Adams said he was "hiding" in New York City and was connected with "multiple violent crimes," including burglary, kidnapping, extortion, firearms possession and menacing with a firearm among other charges.

Officials also said Zambrano-Pacheco was one of several men, including members of Tren de Aragua, who was shown in security footage at an Aurora apartment complex that gained national attention last year.

"As I have repeatedly said, we will not hesitate to partner with federal authorities to bring violent criminals to justice – just as we have done for years," Adams said in a post on X.

In Westchester County on Tuesday, the Sleepy Hallow Police Department received a notice from ICE that immigration officers would in the area to serve a warrant for "two specific individuals," reported the Journal News/lohud.

"The agent did not state or imply that there would be a 'mass round-up,'" Sleepy Hollow Police Chief Anthony Bueti said in a statement. "Instead, they were in Sleepy Hollow for the two individuals with a criminal past."

California

Federal agencies working in California pledged cooperation in immigration enforcement operations and posted photos on social media of people being taken into custody.

“The DEA, along with @TheJusticeDept, is assisting @DHSgov and other federal law enforcement partners w their immigration enforcement efforts. Today, our agents conducted enhanced targeted operations throughout L.A,’’ the agency’s local office said on social media Sunday, adding photos of officers.

The Department of Homeland Security Investigations in L.A. posted a similar message, saying agencies including the FBI are “conducting enhanced law enforcement operations in accordance with directives from the administration and in alignment with its established priorities #immigration.’’

The Drug Enforcement Administration field office in San Diego said the agency was assisting other federal agencies with immigration enforcement in a post on X that included several photos of officers detaining people.

Meanwhile, state and local officials throughout the state have notified their constituents of operations by immigration authorities.

California state Sen. Scott Weiner said in a post on X that "ICE went to downtown SF office buildings" on Friday, referring to the city of San Francisco. In San Jose, city council member Peter Ortiz said "Our office has confirmed ICE sightings in multiple locations" in a social media post on Sunday.

Contributing: Tony Plohetski, Austin-American Statesman; Reuters

