Injured cyclist slams council's £19m redesign of 'danger' junction

Ross Lydall
·6 min read
Injured cyclist slams council's £19m redesign of 'danger' junction

A cyclist who was seriously injured when she was hit by a car has warned that £19million plans to redesign a notorious junction will fail to improve safety.

Claudia Schergna, 25, said the proposal from Hackney council to change the layout of Pembury Circus was a “missed opportunity”.

The Labour-run council proposes to ban cars from the eastern section of Amhurst Road between 7am and 7pm.

This would enable it to convert the section between Mare Street and Pembury Circus – adjacent to Hackney Central Overground station - into a “green route” with “pocket parks”, greenery and seating.

Hackney Cycling Campaign has also opposed the plans, which is believed to be funded via Government “levelling up” cash rather than Transport for London.

The key concern is the failure to introduce protected, or segregated, cycle lanes at a heavily trafficked Pembury Circus junction used by many cyclists riding between Hackney Central, Hackney Downs and Dalston Junction.

Ms Schergna, an MA journalism student who was cycling home to Stoke Newington late at night last December after finishing work in a bar, was hit from behind as she rode across the junction.

She bashed her head on the ground and was left lying unconscious in the middle of the junction. The car driver failed to stop.

A fellow cyclist came to her aid and took her to Homerton hospital in an Uber after an ambulance failed to arrive. She was unconscious for five hours and needed five stitches to close a head wound.

Claudia Schergna: redesign of Pembury Circus is a missed opportunity (Ross Lydall)
Claudia Schergna: redesign of Pembury Circus is a missed opportunity (Ross Lydall)

Ms Schergna, who has written to Hackney mayor Caroline Woodley to raise concerns, told the Standard: “I completely lost consciousness. I had no memory of what happened – I just woke up in hospital.

“The other cyclist who stopped to help thought I was dead because of the amount of blood on the ground.

“They’re going to close a major junction in Hackney, which thousands of people use on a daily basis, just to paint a cycle lane that is not going to protect cyclists at all. I just think it’s a massive wasted opportunity. It’s a massive waste of money.”

She added: “Once the work is done, they’re not going to change the road layout again for another 40 years. I think they could make much more effort to protect cyclists.”

Police closed the case after being unable to read the car’s numberplate, due to the poor quality of the CCTV images of the collision.

Ms Schergna told the Hackney mayor: “As a result of the accident, I missed several months of my MA degree, had to quit my job, and suffered from constant migraines and severe difficulty concentrating.

“While I’m not an engineer, as someone who uses that junction regularly—although I’m now too afraid to cycle through it—and as someone who was mere inches from losing my life there, I believe the current designs are not good enough.

“They represent a missed opportunity to keep citizens safe and will not allow you to meet your commitment to road safety or Vision Zero.”

Pembury Circus: the proposed redesign (Supplied)
Pembury Circus: the proposed redesign (Supplied)

The Hackney Cycling Campaign has suggested alternative designs that include protected lanes. But the council says this would leave insufficient space for pedestrians. The council is expected to decide on Friday whether to proceed with the scheme.

If approved, work is expected to start in November, with an expected completion date of March 2026.

Hackney Cycling Campaign says it has “deep concerns” over the “sub par” redesign of Pembury Circus, which it says raises “serious questions about Hackney Council's commitment to safety and the principles of Vision Zero”.

A Hackney Cycling Campaign spokesperson said: "The new design proposed by Hackney council does nothing to protect cyclists making the same movement as [Claudia].

“The council has an alternative design available to them that would ensure cyclist safety on every movement on the junction and guarantee that such an incident could not happen again.

“In light of this shocking incident, we urge Hackney council to rethink their plans for Pembury Circus".

Three people were killed cycling in London last year – Gao Gao, Harry Webb and a male rider whose name has never been made public by the police.

In a statement to the Standard, Ms Woodley said: “I appreciate Claudia getting in touch to describe her horrendous experience, when a driver hit her at the Pembury Circus junction and drove away.

“The safety of everyone who uses Pembury Circus junction is of the utmost importance and our proposals are aimed at making it safer for pedestrians, cyclists and all road users, as part of a wider project in Hackney Central to reduce traffic and create a new linear park along Amhurst Road.

“The plans we are currently developing for the Pembury Circus junction would result in a complete redesign of the junction, with ‘banned turns’ to prevent cyclists and vehicles from clashing, and new crossings installed to also decrease the risk of vehicle collisions with pedestrians.

“We are also proposing advanced stop lines for cyclists to be able to wait ahead of other traffic, as well as an early green light for cyclists on the Dalston Lane (south) and Pembury Road arms of the junction.

“While the proposals put forward by Hackney Cycling Campaign do have benefits for cyclists, they would mean pedestrians would continue to need to use multiple crossings across roads and cycle lanes. In developing our plans, the council has sought to strike a balance, considering the benefits for everyone using the junction.”

No segregated cycling: the proposal for a car-free section of Amhurst Road (Supplied)
No segregated cycling: the proposal for a car-free section of Amhurst Road (Supplied)

The council’s proposals, from the transport design practice Urban Movement, are intended to address traffic congestion and poor air quality at Hackney Central.

Pembury Circus has the highest recorded levels of nitrogen dioxide pollution in Hackney, and Amhurst Road has among the highest levels.

Since 2017 there have been 229 road traffic collisions between Mare Street and Pembury Circus, including 25 serious incidents and two fatalities.

Christopher Martin of Urban Movement, said: "Our priority was a scheme that delivers the most for the most people.

“In terms of cycling, from a network perspective it is the north-south movements through Hackney Central which are key and need upgrading.

“This project will deliver that through a segregated and improved connection between London Fields and Narrow Way as well as safer quiet routes north of London Fields to Amhurst Road and onto Hackney Downs.

“We looked at cycling and providing segregation through the street very hard. The southern end is too narrow for segregation, but through the street, segregation would remove all carriageway green infrastructure, reduce pedestrian priority, and not enable bus facilities to be upgraded for the interchange.

“Along the street, there's a bus gate as part of the scheme though, operational 0700-1900 and this means there’s no through traffic so cycling is improved. Also, both Pembury Circus and the junction at Hackney Central will be improved hugely in terms of cyclist and pedestrian priority and safety.

“All this in balance meant we went with the scheme that delivered the maximum return on investment for Hackney Central, and the people in the area."

* An earlier version of this article wrongly stated that Active Travel England was involved in the oversight and funding of the scheme. Apologies for the error.

Latest Stories

  • Violent Thornhill theft of suitcase with money in it caught on video

    York Region police say they are searching for at least three suspects after they stole a suitcase with a "quantity of cash" in a violent daytime robbery captured on video.The alleged robbery unfolded on Tuesday at about 5:10 p.m. at the exit of a commercial plaza in the area of Yonge Street and Meadowview Avenue in Thornhill.A man was driving his vehicle through the plaza parking lot when he was suddenly boxed in by a Lexus SUV and a Mercedes sedan, police said in a news release Thursday.Three s

  • TTC bus driver pulls man from burning car after crash

    A TTC bus driver pulled a man from a burning, possibly stolen car after a "very serious crash" in Forest Hill early Wednesday, Toronto police say.The collision happened around 4:50 a.m. near the corner of Bathurst Street and Eglinton Avenue W.Insp. Brian Maslowski said preliminary evidence suggests the driver of a Honda sedan was speeding eastbound on Eglinton when he slammed into a TTC bus heading northbound on Bathurst.He hit the bus "with such force" that it went careening into a second TTC b

  • Multiple injuries after stolen vehicle crashes into two Toronto public-transit buses

    TORONTO — Toronto police say a collision between a stolen vehicle and two public-transit buses has left one person in life-threatening condition.

  • Tesla is approaching its 'most hyped' event in a decade. Here's what Wall Street is expecting from Robotaxi Day.

    All eyes are on Elon Musk's carmaker as it readies to unveil the car it's been talking about for years.

  • Auto Experts: 6 Car Repairs You Should Never Try to DIY

    In an era where you can find do-it-yourself (DIY) videos for almost any skill online, it can be tempting to try to fix your own car problems in order to save money. But should you? Be Aware: 6 Hybrid...

  • Aging fleet, e-bus challenges push Ottawa back to diesel

    OC Transpo staff are researching where to buy more diesel buses — something the city had never intended to do again — as it gives up on plans for high-capacity electric buses and struggles to maintain its aging conventional fleet.The capital's public transit agency gave an update Thursday for its e-bus procurement. It includes information about the latest round of delays and the city's decision to give up on purchasing any of the longer, 18-metre (60-foot) electric buses."If we lose that, does t

  • Widebody Rolls-Royce Spectre: The Silent Mafia’s Luxury EV Statement

    Rolls-Royce Spectre’s widebody transformation by digital artist Ildar showcases a murdered-out, mafia-inspired luxury EV grand tourer.

  • Enter to Win a 2025 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS with Exclusive Motorious Bonus!

    Win a 2025 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS with enhanced entry chances from Motorious!

  • Toronto city council votes to extend runway at Billy Bishop airport

    Toronto city council has voted to extend the runway at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to meet a new federal airport safety requirement. At a city council meeting on Wednesday, the decision to build what is called a runway end safety area passed 17 to 8. City staff say the intention of a runway end safety area, which is ground level land past the end of a runway, is to "reduce the severity of damage to an aircraft" if it were to overshoot or overrun a runway. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow moved th

  • A United Boeing 787 with 176 people on board had to divert after the pilot's screens went blank over remote northern Canada

    Pilots of a United Airlines Boeing 787 lost some autopilot functionality and dealt with blank screens, and had to change course over Hudson Bay.

  • Honda recalls nearly 1.7 million vehicles for steering problem that could lead to crashes

    Honda Motor Co. is recalling close to 1.7 million vehicles due to a manufacturing issue that could make it difficult to steer the vehicles and lead to crashes. Honda reported the recall last week to government regulators, who issued the recall order on Tuesday. The safety recall order from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the steering gearbox assembly may have been manufactured incorrectly, potentially causing “excessive internal friction” that could make the vehicle difficult to steer and increase the likelihood of a crash.

  • Close call at Nashville airport came after planes were directed to same runway, probe shows

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Investigators said Wednesday that air traffic controllers cleared an Alaska Airlines jet to take off from Nashville last month after telling pilots of a Southwest Airlines jet to cross the same runway.

  • Île-Bizard woman convicted in 2021 death of cyclist in Montreal's West Island

    An Île-Bizard woman was convicted Thursday in the death of a cyclist in Montreal's West Island.Christine Pryde was found guilty of dangerous driving, impaired driving and criminal negligence causing the death of Irène Dehem.On May 18, 2021, 50 year-old Dehem was riding her bike on l'Anse-à-l'Orme Road around 12:15 p.m. when she was hit by a car, according to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.At the time, a witness told police that the driver was heading south when she faile

  • Porsche recalls more than 27,000 Taycan EVs

    Porschue is recalling a noticeable portion of its EV and EUV fleet due to a short circuit in the battery.

  • Car smashes into home - while "doing a U-turn"

    This shocking footage shows the moment when a car smashed into a family home while attempting to ‘perform a U-turn’ on their driveway. The CCTV video shows the grey Audi A3 vehicle heading along the quiet road before making a sharp turn towards the front of the white property But the hatchback then suddenly accelerates forward in the direction of the house - before crashing into the side of it. And sadly, the building was left with 'significant structural damage' after the impact caused the outer wall to ‘partially collapse’. The shocking incident unfolded on a residential street in Blackburn, Lancs., at around 6.30pm on Friday (Oct 4).

  • Man chased down highway, shot after checking on possibly sick woman, Pierce deputies say

    Four people were in the car that was being pursued by deputies.

  • Tesla gambles on ‘black box’ AI tech for robotaxis

    (Reuters) -Tesla aims to stun investors Thursday night with its long-awaited “robotaxi unveil," a potential milestone after a decade of Elon Musk’s unfulfilled promises to deliver self-driving vehicles. Convincing regulators and passengers of the vehicle’s safety could prove much harder and take much longer — while its main competitors, such as Alphabet’s Waymo, expand robotaxi fleets they're already operating in select cities today. Tesla has to date pursued a different technological path than all of its major self-driving rivals - one with potentially higher rewards but also higher risks to both its business and its passengers, according to Reuters interviews with more than a dozen executives, consultants and academics specializing in self-driving technology and three former Tesla autonomous-vehicle engineers.

  • Honda recalling 1.7M vehicles over steering concerns

    Honda recalled approximately 1.7 million vehicles in a Wednesday announcement, due to a defective part in the steering gearbox in various Honda and Acura models manufactured from 2022 to 2025. It said the defect can cause abnormal steering noise, increased steering effort or “sticky” steering. The recall impacts Honda models including the 2022-25 Civic Sedan,…

  • Confused Drivers Are Somehow Getting Lost in Elon Musk's Goofy Las Vegas Tunnel

    Sin (Specifically, Trespassing) City Elon Musk's Las Vegas tunnel reportedly has a problem with trespassers — some of whom, it seems, are simply just confused. To back up for a second: one of Musk's many projects is a tunnel-digging company called The Boring Company, which was birthed in the late 2010s as an effort to […]

  • Baidu eyes Hong Kong, overseas for self-driving cars as Tesla gears up for robotaxi launch

    Baidu is reportedly eyeing the launch of its robotaxi service outside mainland China, including in Hong Kong, as Chinese autonomous driving firms move to gain a foothold in the global market ahead of Tesla's own robotaxi launch. Baidu's Apollo Go plans to roll out its driverless taxi service in Hong Kong, Chinese media outlets reported on Wednesday, following reports from The Wall Street Journal and Nikkei Asia that said the company was looking to launch Apollo Go in several markets outside the