Injured goalie Ederson out of Brazil's friendlies against England and Spain

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Goalkeeper Ederson was withdrawn from Brazil's squad on Monday after he injured his right thigh while playing for Manchester City in its draw with Liverpool.

Ederson will miss Brazil's friendlies against England and Spain this month.

He left the pitch on Sunday in the 56th minute of the English Premier League showdown at Anfield. Brazil coach Dorival Júnior replaced him with Vasco da Gama's Léo Jardim.

Brazil will play England on March 23 at Wembley Stadium and Spain three days later at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Júnior also announced two more players out injured: Paris Saint-Germain's Marquinhos and Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli. They were replaced by Flamengo left back Fabrício Bruno and Porto striker Galeno, respectively.

Dorival Júnior took over in January amid a run of dismal results. The situation worsened last month when Brazil failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics, sidelining the two-time reigning champion.

The Associated Press