Injured Man City defender Laporte out for up to six months

SHOWS: MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (SEPTEMBER 13, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER PEP GUARDIOLA REPLYING TO QUESTION AS TO HOW LONG DEFENDER AYMERIC LAPORTE WILL BE OUT THROUGH INJURY, SAYING:

"How long? Not long, five months, six months." (REPORTER SAYS: "So not until next year maybe?)





GUARDIOLA SAYING: "Yeah, yeah, next year sure, February, January, February, yeah."

3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) GUARDIOLA SPEAKING ABOUT LEROY SANE, SAYING:

"He's coming back before the end of the season so, he was injured in August so in January, December, January, maybe February, it could be perfect."

5. (SOUNDBITE) (English) GUARDIOLA SPEAKING ABOUT THEIR NEXT OPPONENTS, NORWICH CITY, SAYING:

"They destroyed the Championship last season, they made incredible, they play (with) incredible courage, good build up, a lot of players inside the wingers. (Teemu) Pukki is in top form, not just this season all his career bit especially last season and this season as well. Good mentality, team spirit, I saw some behaves that they are altogether, the same, almost the same squad as last season so they deserve it to be here and of course I've never been in Norwich but the people told me how you know the atmosphere is incredible and tight, narrow pitch so after the international break always a mystery the way we are going to react and we are going to play."

Laporte made 35 league appearances during their title-winning campaign last term, with midfielder Bernardo Silva the only City outfield player to play more matches.

His injury leaves City with Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones as central defenders, following Vincent Kompany's departure to become the player-manager at Anderlecht at the end of last season.

Guardiola confirmed that winger Leroy Sane, who underwent surgery after damaging the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, could return early next year.

The 23-year-old Germany international suffered the injury in City's Community Shield victory over Liverpool in August.

The Premier League champions, who are second behind Liverpool, are away to newly-promoted Norwich City on Saturday (September 14).

