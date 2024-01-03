Injured Washington RB Dillon Johnson expected to play in title game against Michigan, DeBoer says

Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Texas during the first half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington coach Kalen DeBoer said Wednesday he expects injured running back Dillon Johnson to play in the College Football Playoff championship game against Michigan in Houston on Monday.

Johnson aggravated an injury to his right foot during Washington's final possession in a 37-31 win over Texas in the CFP semifinal at the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day.

Johnson, who transferred from Mississippi State after last season, has been battling a foot problem for two months. The nature of the injury was not disclosed.

“There's nothing as far as above and beyond what’s happened in the past,” DeBoer said. “Just kind of throughout the game, he would reaggravate it and shake it off and go back out there and play. My thoughts are that he’ll be ready to go.”

Johnson has run for 1,162 yards and 16 touchdowns and has excelled in pass-protection for quarterback Michael Penix Jr. He was examined when the Huskies returned from New Orleans on Tuesday.

“Knowing when we landed, as long as everything came out all right, he was going to do everything he could to be on that football field next Monday,” DeBoer said.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football