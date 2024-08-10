Boardmasters festival crowd surge causes injuries

The festival is expected to attract more than 50,000 ticket holders over its five days [Getty Images]

Seven people were taken to hospital after a crowd surge at a music festival, organisers have confirmed.

The incident happened on Friday at the Boardmasters music festival in Newquay, Cornwall.

One woman, who described the incident as "terrifying", said she and her daughter were crushed against the barriers during the crush. Another parent said their "distressed" son had left the festival early.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they were notified of a "crowd collapse" at the festival which "left a small number of attendees injured", adding none of the injuries were considered to be serious.

The annual festival takes place at Newquay in Cornwall [Getty Images]

The force said in a statement: "Contrary to speculation, we can confirm that there have been no deaths as a result of this incident.

"This is an isolated incident and the festival continues."

In a statement on Saturday, Boardmasters said "seven attendees were transferred to hospital nearby for precautionary examination" after being seen by its medical team.

It added: "They have since been treated for minor injuries and have all since been discharged."

'Visibly distressed'

The woman who was crushed against the barrier said she "heaved" her daughter out of the crush and then "pulled myself out".

Reunited with her husband and younger daughter outside, the family eventually decided to leave the festival altogether.

"My daughters were terrified," she added.

Another parent told BBC Radio Cornwall their son, aged 19, left the festival early following the crush.

James Thompson said his son rang him at about 22:30 BST on Friday and said people were "visibly distressed" in the surge, adding some people had suffered "what seemed like broken legs".

'It didn't feel safe'

Mr Thompson said his son, who attended Boardmasters with friends, has been to other festivals and has always "had a good time".

"They are distressed about what happened," he said.

"They just decided to come home because they're not sure if it's going to happen again today."

Lucy, a concerned parent from Devon, described the scene as "bedlam".

She said organisers needed to make the event "safer for festival-goers".

"It didn't feel safe, it didn't feel staffed," she said.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the incident was "isolated", with festivities continuing.

"The injured parties were treated on-site by medical staff and a small number were taken to hospital to be checked over for minor injuries," the force added.

'Safety our priority'

Festival organisers said a planned set by DJ and producer Sammy Virji was cancelled, adding The Point stage was shut to allow on-site teams to respond to "an incident in the audience".

DJ Sammy Virji said he was "gutted" to have his set cancelled, but said "safety should always come first".

"The stoppage was completely out of my hands and hope you all understand the festival needed to prioritise everyone's wellbeing. Hopefully catch you all soon at another set," he said in a post on Instagram.

A record number of 58,000 attendees are expected to visit the festival this year as it features lead artists Chase & Status, Sam Fender and Stormzy.

Additional reporting by Jacqueline Howard & PA Media.

Follow BBC Cornwall on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related internet links