Montreal police say undetermined number of people died in building fire, 3 injured

MONTREAL — An undetermined number of people have died after a major fire broke out early Friday morning in a century-old building in Montreal's historic district.

Montreal police Insp. David Shane says he can't confirm the number of people who are dead or identify them, only saying "we expect deaths." Two people were hurt, one of whom was taken to hospital with serious injuries, he added.

"Based on things that were said by the first people who fought the fire, and the first people we spoke to, we expect to find victims, unfortunately," Shane told reporters.

Police said the origin of the fire is suspicious and they have taken over the investigation from the fire department. A fire started on the ground floor of the building around 2:40 a.m. and quickly spread to the second and third floors. About 125 firefighters were deployed to the scene, and smoke could be seen billowing from the building for several blocks in Old Montreal.

City of Montreal property records say the Notre-Dame Street East building was constructed in 1923 and is owned by Emile Benamor. He is also listed as the owner of a heritage building nearby that was ravaged by fire in March 2023, leading to the deaths of seven people.

Alexandre Bergevin, a lawyer who represents Benamor, said his client did not have any comment on the fire. The ground floor of the building housed a wine bar called Loam. The upper floors were rented out to a third-party that operated a hostel called Le 402, Bergevin said. On the website booking.com, reservations for the hostel were suspended Friday.

Nancy Drummond, 35, said she lives a few units away from where the fire broke out. She said she was told by a neighbour in the middle of the night to leave immediately, and could see flames coming from the restaurant. She managed to grab her shoes and little else.

"There was a boom, something that rattled our building," Drummond said. "I looked outside and I see the fire department, fire trucks, and then my neighbour knocked immediately (to leave)."

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante says on X that her thoughts are with the victims and others affected by the fire.

Fire department officials said fires in the city's historic district are complicated, in part because streets are narrow and buildings are adjoined in a row.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press