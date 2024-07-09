Injuries Reported After Gym Partially Collapses in Mexico

Two women were injured after the facade of a gym collapsed in Zapopan, Mexico, on Monday, July 8, local media reported.

Strong winds during an afternoon storm caused the collapse, according to the report.

Zapopan emergency services said they were called following reports of “a collapse in a gym with injured people.”

Crews said ceilings, glass and aluminum structures were detached.

Video from firefighters shows the damage from inside the gym, with the building facade strewn across cars in a parking lot. Credit: PCyBomberosZapopan via Storyful

