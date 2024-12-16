Juvenile shooter is dead after killing four during shooting at Wisconsin Christian school

Authorities in Madison, Wisconsin are reporting at least five dead and multiple injured at a K-12 private school.

The shooting occurred at the Abundant Life Christian School around 11 a.m. Monday. The shooter, who is believed to have been a student at the school, is among the dead, according to Madison police. Police said the school has been cleared and there is no further threat.

A nearby high school, a middle school, and an elementary school were locked down in the midst of the Abundant Life shooting.

Chief Shon Barnes of the Madison PD called it a “sad, sad day.”

At an afternoon presss conference, Barnes said officers responded shortly before 11 a.m to reports of an active shooter at Abundant Life. The department last trained for an active shooter scenario just two weeks ago, according to Barnes. He said the shooter was “a juvenile,” who is thought to have died by suicide. Seven others were wounded and transported to area hospitals, Barnes said.

“I’m asking everyone to send your heartfelt wishes and prayers, and thoughts, yet again, to a community — but this time it’s my community,” he told reporters.

Abundant Life , which is located on Madison’s east side and has roughly 400 students in all, was founded in 1978 “as a community Christian school with the vision of providing academic excellence in a Christ-centered environment for families in the greater Dane County area,” the school’s website tells visitors. “Our reliance on the Bible as the inspired Word of God and the foundation for all that we teach is integral to who we are.”