Multiple people were injured when a tour bus overturned on Interstate 87 in Lake George, New York, on Friday, January 5, according to local reports.

New York State Police said I-87 was closed to all southbound traffic due to a “serious crash” between exits 22 and 23.

This footage, captured by Paul L Buckman, shows the emergency response at the scene.

This is a developing story. Credit: Paul L Buckman via Storyful