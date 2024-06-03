Inmate death under investigation by Greenville County Coroner

Canadian Press Videos

More than 60 veterans of World War II took off Friday from Dallas to France, where they will take part in ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day. The group ranges from 96 to 107 years old, according to American Airlines which is flying them first to Paris. The flight is one of several that are taking veterans to France for the commemoration. The group traveling from Dallas includes six Medal of Honor recipients from wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Vietnam who wish to honor the World War II veterans. There are also two Rosie the Riveters, representing women who worked in factories and shipyards during the war. (AP video shot by Kendria LaFleur)