Inmate not checked before cell death, says sister

An inmate with a history of self-harm was not properly monitored before he was found dead in his cell, his sister has claimed.

Justin Lewis, 29, who had "seriously" self-harmed before his death, died at Bridgend's HMP Parc in March.

His sister Naomi Lewis, 31, said he had been at high-risk of self-harm and should have been monitored hourly but that he was left alone for hours before he died.

HMP Parc said Mr Lewis' death was being investigated by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board, which is responsible for healthcare at the prison, urged Mr Lewis' family to contact them if they had questions about his care.

He is one of nine inmates to die at the privately run Bridgend prison in just over 10 weeks. Four of the deaths are believed to be drug related.

Warning: This article contains distressing content

Mr Lewis, a graffiti artist, had been in Parc for two years after being recalled for criminal damage and was due to be released on 3 May.

An inquest previously heard that his body was found in his cell by prison officers on 16 March.

Ms Lewis said she was very close to her brother and spoke to him most days, but on the day of his death she missed his call as she was in the garden.

“I tried to get hold of him to talk to him but I couldn’t and the next thing there was a knock at the door in the evening from prison staff,” she said.

“I was just in shock and screaming, saying ‘please no, just tell me he’s in hospital’,” she said.

“But they told me Justin was dead. I said to them ‘how could you let him do this?'."

She said that her brother had been hospitalised following a self-harming incident in the weeks before his death.

She claimed that G4S, which runs the prison, had failed in its duty of care and that guards had not checked on Mr Lewis for hours.

“They should have been checking on him every hour. It’s shocking,” she said.

She said that her brother's death was the “most painful thing" she’s had to deal with.

An inquest in March heard how prison officers entered Mr Lewis' cell to administer daily medication but found he was dead at 16:56 GMT on 16 March.

Naomi said she was now planning on taking a group legal action with other bereaved families.

“Justin said the prisoners run the jail and it’s rife with drugs. He said there was spice everywhere,” she said.

“He was so happy when I last spoke to him because he was about to be released, I just can’t get my head around it.

“He must have wanted the guards to find him earlier to be moved back to the hospital wing. He would not have wanted to hurt me like this, because I’ve never felt pain like this in my whole entire life.”

Justin Lewis and his sister Naomi were adopted by their grandparents and grew up in Newport [Naomi Lewis]

In March, South Wales Police said four of the HMP Parc deaths were believed to be drug related and and two were non-suspicious, including Mr Lewis’ death.

Concerns have been raised in the Senedd and the Commons in recent weeks about the number of deaths at the Category B prison.

Private security firm G4S has managed the prison since it opened in 1997 and it received a 10-year contract to continue operating it in 2022.

Justice minister Edward Argar told MPs at the Commons Welsh Affairs Committee that the facility was "well-run" amid calls for it to be nationalised.

At the time of a 2022 inspection, Parc held 1,623 prisoners, making it one of the largest in the UK.

HM Inspectorate of Prisons said it had a long reputation as a "safe and decent prison", but raised concerns that levels of self-harm were too high.

A spokesperson for HMP Parc said: "Our thoughts remain with Justin Lewis’ family and friends.

"As with all deaths in custody, this will be investigated by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman."

G4S said that under the latest contract awarded in summer 2023, the health board provides health and mental health services in the prison.

A spokesperson for Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board said: "As a health board, we are responsible for the provision of primary healthcare at HMP Parc and work in partnership with prison officer colleagues, who take a lead in the operational management of the prison.

"We extend sincere condolences to Mr Lewis’ family and encourage them to make contact with our concerns team if they have any queries about his healthcare during his time at the prison."

If you have been impacted by any of the issues raised in this article support is available at BBC Action Line.