Inmate sentenced in connection to prison killing of notorious Boston gangster
Paul DeCologero of Lowell was accussed of being a lookout while another inmate beat James "Whitey" Bulger to death in 2018.
Lalita Kayi Kumar, 50, alleges her ex-husband left her in a jungle to die
Fourteen people were arrested and 10 victims were rescued following a human sex trafficking sting at San Diego's Comic-Con Convention.
An American woman who went to India a decade ago to study yoga and meditation has claimed she survived without food and water for 40 days after being shackled to a tree by her former husband.U.S. citizen Lalita Kayi Kumar, 50, was found starving and emaciated on Saturday by a local shepherd in a remote forest in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra about 25 miles from Goa, according to reports.The shepherd broke an iron chain that was used to secure her to the tree. Police said she was severel
TORONTO — Ten people have been arrested and more than 100 charges were laid in connection with a wide-reaching SIM swap scam, Toronto police said Thursday.
A 26-year-old man is facing charges of second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body after the coroner's office confirmed that human remains found during a search in Kawartha Lakes this week were those of missing Markham woman Ying Zhang.In a news release Thursday, York Regional Police said East Gwillimbury man Changlin Yang is now facing upgraded charges. He was initially facing charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault.Yang briefly appeared at a virtual court heari
A post-mortem examination revealed 94 separate injuries on Mehmet Koray Alpergin’s body.
A White woman who falsely accused four Black men of rape in the Jim Crow-era South in 1949 has died at the age of 92.
More than 160 leaders directly impacted by incarceration and criminalization have sent a letter to Vice President Harris calling on her to create a campaign platform that addresses mass incarceration. The Hill received an exclusive look at the letter to the likely Democratic nominee, which calls on Harris to reject harmful language around the criminal justice system,…
In a surprise twist, a Saskatoon prosecutor stayed the charge mid-trial against a man accused of possessing $25,000 worth of missing Alberta cattle.On Wednesday afternoon, Paul Scott stayed the charge against Alvin Hamm after hearing from two witnesses in the morning. Scott said he made the decision "because there was no likelihood of a conviction."Hamm was charged after 10 animals were found in a pasture near Martensville, just north of Saskatoon. "There were going to be a lot of questions invo
DENVER (AP) — A police recruit who had to have both of his legs amputated after losing consciousness and repeatedly collapsing during fight training at Denver’s police academy is suing those who allegedly forced him to continue the “barbaric hazing ritual” after paramedics ignored warning signs.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Russia completed their biggest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history on Thursday, with Moscow releasing journalist Evan Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan, along with dissidents including Vladimir Kara-Murza, in a multinational deal that set two dozen people free.
LONDON (AP) — Far-right protesters fueled by anger and false online rumors hurled bottles and stones at police, wounding more than 20 officers Tuesday outside a northwest England mosque near where three girls were fatally stabbed a day earlier.
The flight attendant involved in an incident that led to Terrell Davis’ removal from a United Airlines plane in handcuffs “is no longer employed” and the NFL Hall of Famer’s “no fly” ban has been lifted, the airline told CNN Tuesday.
Kurdish migrant Brwa Shorsh, 24, shoved stranger Tadeusz Potoczek, 61, at Oxford Circus Underground station in central London on February 3.
The Parole Board of Canada has sent Brayden Bushby back to jail, revoking the release granted to the man convicted of killing an Indigenous woman by throwing a trailer hitch at her from a moving vehicle in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Albert Lauro was reportedly found dead a day before authorities confirmed his DNA matched that found on the body of victim Dana Ireland
A Florida man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly throwing his 10-year-old daughter out of his car in the night, court records show.
Bradley Morrell, left, and Jason Wells are facing second-degree murder charges following an incident on Wednesday that police say left a man dead outside a house on Golf Avenue. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)Three of the four people who were taken into custody in relation to a homicide on Golf Avenue in St. John's a day ago have been charged with second-degree murder.Bradley Morrell, 41, Jason Wells, 50 and Veronica Whalen, 36, appeared in provincial court Thursday morning. The fourth person — a woman —
The United Kingdom was left shaken after two children were stabbed to death and nine others were injured in a knife attack in Southport, in one of the worst assaults against children in the country in decades.
Even Mexico’s largest corporations are now being hit by demands from drug cartels, and gangs are increasingly trying to control the sale, distribution and pricing of certain goods. On Monday, the head of the business chambers' federation in Tamaulipas state, across the border from Texas, gave television interviews complaining about drug cartel extortion in the state. Hours later on Tuesday, Julio Almanza was shot to death outside his offices in the city of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas.