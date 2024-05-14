Inmates build futures at Second Chances Farm

Maryland's Second Chances Farm provides incarcerated individuals with life and work skills through horse grooming. The program gets inmates out of cells and into fresh air for a chance to learn about themselves and how they can improve their lives. The participants care for former racehorses, including descendants of the legendary Secretariat. "We partner with them to train our incarcerated individuals on grooming and care for the horses that live here for the rest of their lives," David Greene, assistant warden for the Maryland Correctional Pre-Release System's Dorsey Run Correctional Facility, said.