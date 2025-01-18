Innocent person killed when cop chase with murder suspect who wanted to ‘call his mom’ ends in crash

An innocent man was killed after a murder suspect being chased by police crashed into his vehicle in Texas (WFAA)

An innocent person was killed after a murder suspect seeking to evade police during a high-speed car chase crashed into their vehicle.

The deadly incident occurred in Texas on Thursday at around 10.30 a.m. after the suspect, named by local outlets as Gabriel Cerna, collided with another vehicle on the interstate. Dallas Police had been in pursuit.

Moments before being shot, Cerna told officers he wanted to call his mother “real quick,” according to an police affidavit seen by WFAA.

Pictures shared on social media of the incident appeared to show a black SUV and a smaller vehicle, also black, both with heavy damage to the front.

Officers had located Cerna at a QT gas station in Dallas County and tried to pull him over in connection with a shooting of a 36-year-old man in Dallas on December 30, police sources told WFAA. He refused and drove south to Red Oak.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Cerna pushed a woman out of the driver’s seat of a Jeep Wagoneer before taking off down the freeway. Police gave chase for about two and a half miles before the crash occurred involving an elderly man and a woman.

Cerna exited the car with a gun in his hand. In response to commands to drop it, the affidavit said Cerna “stated that he just wants to call his mom real quick.” He continued to wave the handgun around and reach inside the vehicle, affidavit said.

He was then shot by officers multiple times.

Dallas police provided Cerna with lifesaving treatment and he was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Authorities confirmed one person in the other vehicle – an elderly man – was killed in the crash, and another occupant was severely injured.

No further information about the victims has been confirmed.

Dallas Police said the Texas Department of Public Safety would be investigating the incident.