Inoue vs Doheny LIVE: Latest fight updates and results as undisputed champion defends titles in Tokyo

Naoya Inoue will fight TJ Doheny in Tokyo today, defending his undisputed super-bantamweight titles against the Irishman.

Inoue is arguably the No 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world, with an undefeated record and a stunning knockout rate. The Japanese, 31, has eased through most of his fights so far, becoming a two-weight undisputed champion in the process – and having held titles in four divisions overall.

Last time out, however, he faced the most adversity he has ever encountered, when he was knocked down by Luis Nery in round one in May. The “Monster” rallied impressively, though, dropping Nery in rounds two, five and six, with the final knockdown finishing the fight.

Next up for Inoue is Doheny, a veteran southpaw who travels to Inoue’s backyard in search of an upset. The 37-year-old enters Tokyo with a professional record of 26-4 (20 knockouts), while Inoue is 27-0 (24 KOs).

Follow live updates and results from Inoue vs Doheny and the undercard, below.

09:16 , Alex Pattle

In the ring in Tokyo, Jin Sasaki has just stopped Qamil Balla in round seven!

A leaping left hook was the decisive punch amid an impressive barrage.

Inoue vs Doheny LIVE: How to watch the fight

09:15 , Alex Pattle

In the UK, the event will air live on Sky Sports. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the fights.

Inoue vs Doheny LIVE: Start time and ring walks

09:10 , Alex Pattle

Inoue vs Doheny will take place at the Ariaka Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

The event began at 7.30am BST (11.30pm PT on Monday; 1.30am CT and 2.30am ET on Tuesday), with ring walks for the main event following at 12.15pm BST (4.15am PT, 6.15am CT, 7.15am ET).

Inoue vs Doheny LIVE: Welcome!

09:00 , Alex Pattle

