Inoue vs Kim LIVE! Boxing fight stream, latest updates, TV channel and undercard results

Naoya Inoue vs Ye Joon Kim LIVE!

Naoya Inoue is an enormous favourite as he takes on Ye Joon Kim in Tokyo today. ‘The Monster’ makes the third defence of his undisputed super-bantamweight world titles at the Ariake Arena against a late replacement opponent who is hoping to produce one of the biggest upsets in recent boxing memory. Inoue was originally supposed to defend his belts against Sam Goodman on Christmas Eve, only for that bout to be postponed after the Australian sustained a cut.

The contest was pushed back, but Goodman then suffered a recurrence of the same injury to lead to another withdrawal and reserve Kim getting the call-up. Few give the South Korean challenger any real chance of dethroning the undefeated Inoue, one of the sport’s pound-for-pound kings and a two-time undisputed world champion who is known as one of its most devastating punchers.

After being knocked down for the first time by Luis Nery and then seen a rather anticlimactic end to his last fight against TJ Doheny, Inoue will be out to deliver the complete performance here as he plots more big things in 2025. The undercard began with big wins for Toshiki Shimomachi, Tsubasa Narai and Yuni Takada. Follow Inoue vs Kim live below!

Jin Sasaki vs Shoki Sakai

10:22 , George Flood

This is a really gruelling war at the halfway mark.

Both men continue to trade powerful blows on the inside, Sakai can’t miss with the uppercut in those situations.

But Sasaki has plenty of success of his own, continuing to target the body with those shuddering left hooks.

Jin Sasaki vs Shoki Sakai

10:16 , George Flood

Some notable damage around the right eye of Sakai as we start the fifth, with those powerful left hooks of Sasaki consistently finding the target.

Sasaki is down early in the round but that was a slip after a push from Sakai in this ultra-physical and gruelling battle between two fighters who know each other very well.

Sasaki is switching up his approach a bit here, fighting more off the backfoot and looking to drive home some powerful counters.

A thrilling end to the round as the duo stand and trade again in the middle of the ring.

Every time they get on the inside it’s Sasaki detonating the hooks with both hands and Sakai trying to drive in those right uppercuts.

It’s Sasaki having the better of those exchanges generally.

Jin Sasaki vs Shoki Sakai

10:11

Showman Sasaki is fighting with his hands by his sides at the moment, content to take plenty of big shots as he pushes forward in search of a knockout blow.

Not sure the corner will be thrilled as his confident approach results in more sharp right hands landing nicely from Sakai.

But these wincing left hands to the body from Sasaki will surely be taking their toll on Sakai.

Sasaki tries to uncork a huge overhand right before the bell at the end of the fourth, launching forward and letting his hands go.

Jin Sasaki vs Shoki Sakai

10:08

Some absorbing close-range exchanges early in the third, with Sasaki looking to make his power felt again with that left hook but eating a few well-timed uppercuts in the process.

You can tell that these two have fought plenty of rounds together in the past.

The left hook vs uppercut battle continues as the fight continues on the inside.

Sakai has some success with some short punches before the bell, but Sasaki springs forward and unleashes a couple of sharp hooks to the head with both hands.

Really entertaining round.

Jin Sasaki vs Shoki Sakai

10:04 , George Flood

Sasaski continues to walk down his former sparring partner early in the second.

He’s trying to target both head and body with those fast punches that have a lot of snap on them.

Sakai turns around Sasaki near the ropes, but has taken a few good body shots in that round that will inevitably take the wind out of him.

The left hook has been a nice weapon for Sasaki so far, landing it upstairs and to the body.

Jin Sasaki vs Shoki Sakai

10:01 , George Flood

A competitive opening round with Sakai targeting the body early but the impressive Sasaki showcasing his intent and hand speed, albeit without landing too much clean of yet.

You can feel the thudding power on those quick shots, even when they bounce off the gloves.

Jin Sasaki vs Shoki Sakai

09:57

Here we go!

This could be a belter...

Jin Sasaki vs Shoki Sakai

09:52 , George Flood

It’s time for the co-main event in Tokyo!

Jin Sasaki meets Shoki Sakai next with the OPBF and WBO Asia Pacific welterweight titles on the line.

Yuni Takada upsets Goki Kobayashi

09:46 , George Flood

One result to bring you from before today’s televised undercard got underway in Tokyo.

Yuni Takada floored Goki Kobayashi on his way to securing a shock split decision win to claim the WBO Asia Pacific minimumweight title.

Quite an upset that from the underdog.

Tsubasa Narai beats Kai Watanabe by split decision

09:32 , George Flood

Two fights down and two surprise decisions on the scorecards!

Watanabe looks to have paid for his risky approach to finish that contest as he drops a split decision to Narai, who moves to 15-2 to retain his Japanese super-featherweight title.

That is clearly the biggest win of his career to date.

Watanabe looks crestfallen after dropping to 13-1-2.

Tsubasa Narai vs Kai Watanabe

09:29

A blockbuster end to another really good fight as the two fighters again exchange some huge punches before the final bell.

Blood is smeared across the forehead of Narai as more big bombs are thrown in the final seconds.

Watanabe clearly wants to entertain, but that was such a risky approach in the final two rounds after he had recovered from a bad start to take complete control behind the jab.

He will surely take it on the cards.

Tsubasa Narai vs Kai Watanabe

09:24 , George Flood

What is Watanabe doing here?!

He’s been in total control over the last few rounds, completely dictating the distance and tempo behind the jab after an uncertain start.

But now for some reason he decides to start engaging with Narai again at close range in the ninth.

That is exactly what Narai wants as he revels in some furious close-range exchanges, landing the bigger punches again on the inside.

Watanabe wants the knockout clearly, but is sent dazed back towards the ropes.

His corner will surely read him the riot act before the 10th and final round here.

Needlessly risky.

Tsubasa Narai vs Kai Watanabe

09:22 , George Flood

More of the same from Watanabe, who rattles Narai with a couple of eye-catching right hands to the head.

Once again, Narai cannot get inside that long, looping jab of Watanabe.

It’s been the same story for a long while now and should have Watanabe easing to victory on the judges’ scorecards.

Narai is going to have to go for it very soon with only two rounds to go.

There is nothing he can do from the outside, he has to throw caution to the wind and get himself back to let his hands go on the inside.

Tsubasa Narai vs Kai Watanabe

09:18 , George Flood

This looks a bit of a tall order for Narai now.

It was a sluggish start from Watanabe, but now he’s boxing very nicely indeed and keeping his opponent at range with comfort.

That long jab is a nice weapon to control the distance and leave Narai struggling at range, unable to get in close to make his power felt as he was managing to do early on.

Three rounds to go.

Tsubasa Narai vs Kai Watanabe

09:15

Narai is far more cautious now with that cut and Watanabe has begun controlling the fight, judging the distance well and dictating the tempo with the lead jab.

He’s starting to show his quality and technical abilities, utilising his greater size and reach.

It’s all gone a bit scrappy from Narai, who after a positive start is struggling to close the gap and get on the inside.

Tsubasa Narai vs Kai Watanabe

09:10 , George Flood

This could be trouble for Narai as he has been cut around his eye after an accidental clash of heads late in the fifth.

The corner patch him up swiftly, but it’s an opportunity that Watanabe will no doubt hope to exploit.

Tsubasa Narai vs Kai Watanabe

09:06 , George Flood

Watanabe fights back in the fourth, re-establishing some ring position and trying to fight at range to keep the explosive Narai at bay.

Watanabe has the reach advantage as the taller man, he needs to judge the distance and use that lead jab to control the range.

Narai is just too dangerous to get involved with many more close-range firefights.

Tsubasa Narai vs Kai Watanabe

09:01 , George Flood

The third round is a cautious battle of the jabs until a stinging short left hook from Narai sees Watanabe almost take a knee - did he stay up there?! Remarkable.

Watanabe is being kept up by the ropes as Narai continues to unload.

A furious end to the third as Narai tries to uncork some more savage shots.

Tsubasa Narai vs Kai Watanabe

08:58 , George Flood

The action explodes in round two as these two exchange some massive shots.

Watanbe may have hurt Narai there, but the latter is such a dangerous and unpredictable proposition as he fights fire with fire.

Great round.

Tsubasa Narai vs Kai Watanabe

08:53 , George Flood

A rather tentative opening round, in contrast to Shimomachi vs Hirano.

Both men are trying to feel each other out, but there are a couple of eye-catching spring forwards on the counter by Narai, who has power and finishes the round well.

Tsubasa Narai vs Kai Watanabe

08:49 , George Flood

Here we go with our second fight of the bill.

This is another 10-rounder, being fought at a catchweight of 132lbs.

Tsubasa Narai vs Kai Watanabe

08:44 , George Flood

On we go with today’s undercard in Tokyo.

On his way to the ring now is Kai Watanabe, the WBO Asia Pacific super-featherweight champion.

He’s up against Tsubasa Narai.

Toshiki Shimomachi beats Misaki Hirano by majority decision

08:34 , George Flood

It’s a majority decision in favour of Shimomachi, who is presented with the Japanese super-bantamweight title.

Wow, I thought Hirano was definitely going to shade that after the last-round knockdown. That will cause some controversy.

He goes to 20-1-3 with a third straight win, while Hirano drops to 11-2 with his first loss since dropping a split decision to Hikaru Fukunaga back in 2020.

He can feel rather hard done by.

Toshiki Shimomachi vs Misaki Hirano

08:28 , George Flood

Shimomachi is down in the final round!

The crouched Hirano takes a right hook before countering with another huge overhand right that lands square on the money and pushes his opponent back and down.

That should be enough to claim victory here as Shimomachi holds on for the final bell.

We await the decision. What a start to this undercard in Tokyo.

Toshiki Shimomachi vs Misaki Hirano

08:26 , George Flood

Hirano is coming on very strong now in Tokyo, landing more big rights upstairs and firing at the body.

Shimomachi is under a lot of pressure heading into the 10th and final round.

This could still go either way...

Naoya Inoue: Fight delays have been a positive for me

08:20 , George Flood

The only possible concern you would imagine for Naoya Inoue today is of the disruption of twice preparing for Sam Goodman, only for the Australian to pull out on both occasions with a recurring cut above his eye suffered in sparring.

Is there any chance that an unfamiliarity with Ye Joon Kim might make things trickier than usual or indeed anticipated in Tokyo?

Not according to Inoue, who believes having to stay in fighting shape for much longer has given him a blueprint for the future.

“The two cancellations and the one-month delay in the match date messed up my training schedule,” he said at the pre-fight press conference.

“But what I thought about adjusting to this schedule was that getting my body in shape over a long period of time was a great plus for me.

“I thought that this adjustment was the best way to prepare for big matches in the future.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Toshiki Shimomachi vs Misaki Hirano

08:15 , George Flood

A really enjoyable scrap this.

It’s another hugely competitive and breathless round in the seventh, Hirano eating a shuddering left upstairs but coming back to pepper the body.

A tough fight to score.

Toshiki Shimomachi vs Misaki Hirano

08:11 , George Flood

A cracking sixth round in our opening contest!

Hirano is knocked down after taking another short right hook flush on the chin but comes roaring back and almost topples Shimomachi with a massive overhand right.

Brilliant drama.

Ye Joon Kim: Naoya Inoue has never fought anyone like me before

08:09 , George Flood

It’s not an understatement to say that Ye Joon Kim, currently ranked at No11 with the WBO, is one of the biggest underdogs in recent boxing history in Tokyo today.

However, the South Korean, who has a record of 21-2-2 and has beaten Rakesh Lohchab and John Basan since suffering his first loss since his second professional bout against Rob Diezel in April 2023, is talking a good game and claims he will pose a unique challenge to ‘The Monster’.

“I don’t think Inoue has ever faced a fighter like me before,” Kim said this week.

“[And] I can imagine what he’s thinking right now but I want to say that he’s completely wrong.

“I think he will understand when we get in the ring, and we exchange punches for the first time.

“I’ve been studying him for a long time, and I practice as if I’m going to face him.

“All my practice and all my fighting patterns are based on fighting Inoue.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Toshiki Shimomachi vs Misaki Hirano

08:04 , George Flood

A gruelling battle this through the first half between Toshiki Shimomachi and Misaki Hirano.

A crisp, short right check hook from Shimomachi almost puts Hirano down in the fourth.

Hirano’s gloves scrape the canvas and that should be a knockdown, but I think the referee thought he had slipped after overextending his right foot.

It was actually a peach of a punch.

Toshiki Shimomachi vs Misaki Hirano

07:55 , George Flood

A more competitive second, with some bright moments for Shimomachi, who did well to stay upright after catching a huge overhand right.

Toshiki Shimomachi vs Misaki Hirano

07:54

The undercard action is already underway at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena.

It’s been a good start to a 10-rounder from Misaki Hirano, who is challenging Toshiki Shimomachi for the Japanese super-bantamweight title.

Inoue vs Kim prediction

07:51

You certainly don’t envy Ye Joon Kim, who will surely be among the very biggest underdogs of the year - or indeed any year - on Friday.

Facing a fearsome champion like Naoya Inoue is hard enough when you’ve had a long time to prepare, let alone having only got the call a couple of weeks earlier.

After the fight with TJ Doheny ended in low-key fashion as the Irishman retired due to injury, ‘The Monster’ will no doubt be hunting one of his signature ferocious knockouts as he bids to offer another reminder of his awesome power.

Kim won’t be overawed and says Inoue has never faced someone like him before, but it would be among the biggest shocks in the sport’s history if he were to dethrone him here.

Rather, we expect the home favourite to produce a typically vicious demolition job within the first couple of rounds.

Inoue to win by emphatic early knockout.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Undercard and running order

07:49 , George Flood

Naoya Inoue vs Ye Joon Kim

Jin Sasaki vs Shoki Sakai

Goki Kobayashi vs Yuni Takada

Tsubasa Narai vs Kai Watanabe

Toshiki Shimomachi vs Misaki Hirano

How to watch Inoue vs Kim

07:48 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, Inoue vs Kim is being shown live on Sky Sports+ from 7:30am GMT.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Inoue vs Kim start time

07:47

Today’s undercard in Tokyo gets underway in just a second with Toshiki Shimomachi vs Misaki Hirano.

Main event ring walks are expected at the earlier time of 10:45am GMT, which is 7:45pm JST and 5:45am ET.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Naoya Inoue vs Ye Joon Kim live

07:43 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Naoya Inoue vs Ye Joon Kim.

‘The Monster’ returns to action at the Ariake Arena in Toyko today as he defends his undisputed super-bantamweight world titles for the third time against South Korea’s Ye Joon Kim, a late replacement for the injured Sam Goodman.

Stay tuned for live coverage of that fight and today’s full undercard from Japan, which gets underway very soon.