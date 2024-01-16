Inquest begins into deaths of 11 people at the hands of Myles Sanderson

The first day of an inquest into the death of 11 people on Sept. 4, 2022 at the hands of Myles Sanderson began in Melfort on Jan. 15. The Kerry Vickar Centre became a large courtroom as many family members and general public filled the gallery to witness proceedings. Those entering the auditorium passed by memorial 8x10 framed photos of Sanderson’s victims, illuminated by tea-light candles in the darkened corridor.

The September long weekend of 2022 had global attention focussed on the evolving situation in east-central Saskatchewan as conflicting reports about Myles and Damian Sanderson emerged. Fear gripped many across the province, with unverified reports that the brothers had locations such as Regina in mind during a frenzied mass murder event the likes never before seen in this province. Ultimately, the brothers did not leave the east-central region.

Chief Coroner Clive Weighill met with reporters before proceedings began, stressing the historical importance of the event.

“We’ve never held an inquest of this size before in the province; I don’t think in Canada, really, has for a coroner’s inquest,” he said. “It’s been put together very, very quickly. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police investigated and then did a thorough job. We had to wait for all that investigative information to come in so we could do our disclosure to the people that have standing and then have everything ready for for today.”

Weighill spent a large amount of time with family members of those who were killed by Sanderson, noting that since there will be no legal trial, this inquest forms one way for those members to obtain verified details.

“I’ve spent the last year and a half talking to the family. It’s been really heartfelt, to listen to the stories, to see the pain and try to help the community through this,” Weighill said. “This is the only way that the families in the public can hear exactly what happened and a true public factual account of what happened.”

He added details of the inquest will include the events leading up to the police standoff with Sanderson, however the interaction itself will not be included.

“You will not hear a lot of the details into the passing of Myles Sanderson. That will be a separate inquest,” Weighill said, adding that the inquest regarding Sanderson is scheduled to take place in Saskatoon starting Feb. 26. In Saskatchewan, a coroner’s inquest is mandatory for any in-custody death.

Hal Eagletail of the Tsuu T’ina First Nation opened the inquest with a blessing.

“We ask that we have strong protection and humble hearts and forgiving hearts to continue to hear on Mother Earth after there’s such a tragedy,” Eagletail said. “The blessings of the buffalo spirit is amongst us here.”

Jury selection flowed into the afternoon, drawing from an initial pool of approximately 150 people. Typically, a coroner’s inquest will include six people, but Coroner Blaine Beaven directed that eight jurors be selected; two being alternates. After around two hours of vetting potential jurors, a team of six men and three women made up the table.

Bevan anticipates the entire proceedings would take approximately 12 to 15 days, hearing from 31 witnesses providing testimony. In his opening comments, Beavan explained the purpose of a coroner’s inquest, noting it “is a public inquiry designed to serve a number of functions.”

Firstly, the inquest is seeking to confirm the identity of the deceased individuals and “determine how when, where and by what means that death occurred.” A secondary purpose is to inform the public of the circumstances surrounding the deaths, bringing dangerous practices to light and to possibly make recommendations on how to avoid preventable deaths.

“It is important to note that this inquest is not a trial and I’m not a judge,” Bevan said. “An inquest is not a forum for conducting a wide ranging public inquiry, nor can an inquest address or resolve any civil disputes. This process is not adversarial and there is no defendant and no plaintiff.”

Beavan also granted standing to the James Smith Cree Nation; the Saskatchewan Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety; the RCMP; Correctional Service of Canada; the Parole Board of Canada and family members of the deceased.

Inquest hears first witness

The first witness to provide testimony was S/Sgt Robin Zentner, Major Crimes with Saskatchewan RCMP based in Saskatoon, who presented an in-depth powerpoint presentation describing the size and scope of the investigation, information about Myles Sanderson and details on each attack.

When Timothy Hawryluk, representing Coroner’s Council, asked to describe the initial call placed to Major Crimes and the ensuing response to the mass causality event on Sept. 4, Zentner described the first several moments as “chaotic from the onset” with information changing quickly over time.

“It was the largest homicide investigation that was undertaken by the RCMP in the province of Saskatchewan,” Zentner explained. “Essentially, it worked out to 11 homicides and 17 attempted homicides basically all occurring at the same time or in very short order of one another.”

In the powerpoint - essentially the entire RCMP investigation - Zentner shared combined information from interviews, text and social media messages, and recorded calls to establish a timeline. He prefaced the 188-page presentation with the sheer amount of information collected for the inquest.

“Investigators processed and collected evidence from 42 separate crime scenes, buildings, vehicles and autopsies and over 1,322 investigational tasks were assigned to different investigators throughout the course of the investigation,” Zentner said. “Forensic specialists processed and examined over 1,000 items from the many scenes, with 700 of those being formally seized as exhibits and many of which were then later sent to our forensic lab for analysis. 257 witness interviews were completed by investigators and Behavioural Science Branch experts. Seven packages of investigative disclosure have been provided to the Department of Justice for the purpose of this inquest and those disclosure packages contained 26,353 RCMP documents, which contained just over 121,406 pages of material.”

“There are also 790 audio files and what I mean by that are they could be audio statements that were taken from witnesses or survivors,” continued Zentner. “They could be police, radio transmissions or public communications fall into that category, and then another 896 video files were collected as part of this investigation. Again, that could be video recorded statements from survivors and witnesses, police in car camera video as well as surveillance video from different locations in the area. And some of those videos were up to 14 hours in length.”

The inquest heard of key events in the days leading up to the mass murders, including Damien and Myles leaving with Skye’s SUV. She would end up reporting the vehicle as stolen to police, with two Melfort RCMP members eventually able to locate the Outlander on JSCN, but not Damien.

Almost a day before the mass murder occurred, texts to Skye revealed fatalistic themes from Damien. Hawryluk asked Zentner where in the timeline these increasingly dark texts emerged, to which he replied “15 to 16 hours prior” to the start of the mass murders.

Zentner’s testimony was paused as he began to approach details about the mass murder event as Hawryluk observed it as a optimal point to break proceedings for the day.

Ryan Kiedrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator