Inquiry into British woman's 2018 Novichok poisoning to start

Michael Holden
·2 min read

By Michael Holden

LONDON (Reuters) - A public inquiry into the death of a woman who Britain says was unwittingly killed by the Novichok nerve agent following the attempted murder of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal six years ago will begin on Monday.

Dawn Sturgess died from exposure to Novichok in July 2018 after her partner found a counterfeit perfume bottle which police believe had been used by Russian intelligence operatives to smuggle the poison into the country.

Skripal, who sold Russian secrets to Britain, and his daughter Yulia had been found slumped unconscious on a public bench in the southern English city of Salisbury four months earlier.

Both they, and a police officer who went to Skripal's house, were left critically ill from the effects of the military-grade nerve agent, but recovered.

On Monday, an inquiry into Sturgess's death finally opens, with hearings held initially in Salisbury. Its aim is to provide her family with answers to how her death came about, and it will hear some confidential evidence in secret from the government and the security services.

While British police have charged in absentia three Russians, who they say are GRU military intelligence officers, over the attack on Skripal and his daughter, no formal case has been brought against them over the death of Sturgess, 44.

The three men and Moscow have denied any involvement.

Last month, the inquiry chair, former Supreme Court judge Anthony Hughes, ruled that the Skripals would not give evidence themselves, saying there was an "overwhelming risk" they still faced physical attack if they could be identified and their current whereabouts revealed.

Two of the Russians accused by Britain of carrying out the poisoning later appeared on Russian TV to deny involvement, saying they had been innocent tourists visiting the city's cathedral.

The incident led to the biggest East-West diplomatic expulsions since the Cold War, and relations between London and Moscow have since got even worse following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian embassy in London said last week the British foreign ministry's "references to the alleged use of the mythical Novichok are quite preposterous".

"Following the Salisbury provocation in 2018 it was the UK side that refused to follow established procedures and cooperate with Russia to uncover the truth," it said on X.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Latest Stories

  • Abcarian: Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation looked bad at the time. It was even worse

    The FBI supposedly investigated sexual assault allegations against the Trump Supreme Court pick. A new report shows the probe was deeply compromised.

  • Kanye West ‘told his wife Bianca Censori he wanted to have sex with her mother’

    Scandal-hit Kanye West allegedly told his wife Bianca Censori he wanted to have sex with her mother, according to a bombshell lawsuit filed against him by his ex-assistant – who is accusing him of drugging and raping her at a Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs recording session.

  • Donald Trump Calls Kamala Harris the R-Word at Dinner with Billionaire Donors: Report

    The former president reportedly lashed out about donors not appreciating him at the dinner, according to 'The New York Times'

  • Suspect captured in killing of off-duty Florida sheriff's deputy who attempted to intervene in a domestic violence incident

    A suspect in the killing of an off-duty Florida sheriff's deputy, who was gunned down at a truck stop while trying to intervene in a domestic battery incident, was captured Sunday in North Carolina, authorities said. The suspect, 29-year-old Demaurea Grant, was taken into custody without incident around 7:30 a.m. by the U.S. Marshals Service's Fugitive Task Force at a home in Gastonia, North Carolina, about 400 miles from where he allegedly fatally shot Deputy Brad McNew, a corrections officer for the Jacksonville County Sheriff's Office, officials said. "As the leader of this agency, I'm grateful for the quick arrest of a man who tragically took the life of a member of the JSO family," Jacksonville County Sheriff T.K. Waters said during a news conference Sunday afternoon.

  • Michael Moore Dares Joe Biden to Use ‘Full Immunity’ in Last Days as Prez

    Michael Moore wants President Joe Biden to leave the White House a “hero.” According to the renowned filmmaker, the president ought to take advantage of “full immunity” and pass a “bucket list” of reforms in his last 100 days in office. “With a simple stroke or two of your presidential pen, you can make life better for millions of people in ways you never would’ve dreamed possible,” Moore wrote on his Substack on Saturday.Referencing the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity tha

  • Ukrainian journalist, 27, who chronicled Russian occupation dies in prison

    Viktoriia Roshchyna had been detained last year while reporting in Russian-occupied Ukraine.

  • Man arrested near Trump rally in Coachella in what sheriff calls thwarted assassination plot

    Deputies arrested a man with guns, fake IDs and license plates in what sheriff calls thwarted assassination plot near a Trump rally in Coachella.

  • Trump Goes 0 for 2 with Back-to-Back Teleprompter Claims

    Donald Trump, while giving a speech Friday in Colorado during which he used teleprompters, falsely claimed that he doesn’t use them.Not only that, but the chronically truth-averse candidate repeated a debunked assertion on the same topic: that Vice President Kamala Harris used a teleprompter during her Univision town hall the day prior.“Did you see where she did a town hall yesterday and she used a teleprompter? I never saw a town—you don’t use teleprompters. We don’t use teleprompters, period,

  • Trump appeared to be heckled at his California rally. Hear how he responded

    Politico White House reporter Daniel Lippman joins CNN’s Victor Blackwell to discuss why he believes former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric has gotten darker after Trump suggested violence while addressing what appeared to be a heckler during his California rally.

  • Trump suggests a protester may get 'the hell knocked out of her' by her parents

    Former President Donald Trump called for a protester at one of his rallies to “go back home to Mommy” to “get the hell knocked out of her,” his latest instance of using violent language when confronted by demonstrators. The protester was ejected from Trump's Saturday evening rally in Coachella, California. Trump continued, imitating the imagined mother: “'Was that you, darling?' And she gets the hell knocked out of her.”

  • They said they were utility workers. But when they left the house, the wife was tied up and the husband was dead

    A Michigan man has been charged with felony murder after he and another individual allegedly impersonated utility workers before killing a man and tying up his wife, according to local authorities.

  • Gov. Slams Donald Trump’s ‘Cognitive Decline’ After Rally Insults

    Colorado Gov. Jared Polis alleged that GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump is suffering from “cognitive decline” and can’t seem to remember who he’s running against.Trump campaigned on Friday in Aurora, Colorado, where he called Polis a “coward” and a “fraud,” and said immigrants from Venezuela have “invaded and conquered” the city after a video of six armed men inside an Aurora apartment complex went viral in August.A 25-year-old man was later shot and killed, and social media users claimed t

  • Trump campaign swipes at Harris following medical report release

    Former President Trump’s campaign swiped at his opponent, Vice President Harris, and her campaign following the release of her medical report, alleging she has a “much lighter” campaign schedule. Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign’s communications director, claimed in a Saturday statement that the GOP nominee “voluntarily released updates from his personal physician, as well as…

  • Teen Went Shopping for an Anniversary Gift by Herself. A Predator Was Lurking in the Parking Lot

    In 2007, Kelsey Smith, 18, was kidnapped from a Target parking lot in Kansas and strangled with her own belt

  • Donald Trump’s Niece Says He Is Now ‘Owned’ by Elon Musk

    Donald Trump is now “owned” by MAGA super-fan Elon Musk after the tech titan pumped tens of millions of dollars into the campaign to re-elect the former president next month, according to Trump’s estranged niece Mary Trump.A fierce critic of the 78-year-old Republican contender, she blasted her uncle and Musk—the world’s richest person—in a damning Saturday post on her Substack blog, titled “Donald’s New Owner.”According to Newsweek, Mary wrote that her father’s younger brother has always been s

  • A Neighbor Grew Worried When Iowa Family Didn't Come Out for Morning Chores. They'd Been Murdered with an Axe Overnight

    For 112 years, the brutal bludgeoning of eight people in a quaint Iowa town has stumped investigators

  • What former Secret Service agent thinks about Trump’s request for military assets

    CNN law enforcement analyst and former Secret Service agent Jonathan Wackrow&nbsp;discusses&nbsp;former President Donald Trump’s ramped up requests for security,&nbsp;including transport by military aircraft and additional security measures on the ground at the former president’s campaign stops.

  • Heartbroken friends and family search for answers about missing man

    Around 50 volunteers spent Saturday searching for clues about 48-year-old David Alexander Mitchell’s disappearance. He was last seen on Sept. 9, and reported missing Sept. 25. His mother says it’s unusual for him to go so long without contacting her. Now, she’s looking for closure. Anna Mandin reports.

  • Meghan McCain on Harris invoking her father: ‘Democrats want to reinvent history’

    Meghan McCain, the daughter of late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), pushed back against Vice President Harris’s mention of her father at a rally earlier this week, claiming Democrats are trying to “reinvent history.” “Now, I know democrats want to reinvent history and turn my Dad into any illusion you guys need him to be depending…

  • 3 dead in highway crash between Niagara transit bus, truck: OPP

    Three people are dead after a head-on collision between a Niagara transit bus and a pickup truck on a Welland, Ont., highway Saturday night, police say.Just before 10:30 p.m., police and other emergency crews responded to a call about a motor vehicle collision on Highway 58 in Welland, Ont., Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said at the scene Saturday.Police found a transit bus had collided head-on with a pickup truck, he said.The collision caused the pickup truck to roll over and burst