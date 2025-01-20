Inquiry into Southport stabbings announced after Axel Rudakubana admits murder

Reuters

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a near 5-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the prospect of U.S. trade tariffs grew less imminent and a Bank of Canada survey showed that firms are beginning to anticipate improved activity. The loonie was trading 1.1% higher at 1.4325 per U.S. dollar, or 69.81 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Dec. 17 at 1.4262. Donald Trump will issue a broad trade memo that stops short of imposing new tariffs on his first day in office but directs federal agencies to evaluate U.S. trade relationships with China, Canada and Mexico, an official said.