Inquiry told nothing that showed Paula Vennells acted in bad faith, lawyer says

PA Media: Video
Updated

The Horizon IT inquiry has heard nothing which showed ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells “acted in bad faith”, her legal team has said. In her closing submissions to the inquiry on Tuesday, Samantha Leek KC said Ms Vennells has “no desire to point fingers at others”, but added: “Ms Vennells still does not know why key information was not passed on to her and explained.” During her evidence to the investigation in May, the former Post Office chief executive admitted she had “no-one to blame” but herself for what happened during the Horizon scandal.

Latest Stories

  • Canada finance minister quits after clash with Trudeau over Trump tariffs, spending

    Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland quit on Monday after clashing with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on issues including how to handle possible U.S. tariffs, dealing an unexpected blow to an already unpopular government. Freeland said she was quitting in the wake of a meeting last Friday with Trudeau, who asked her to take on a lesser post after the two had been arguing for weeks over spending. Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc - a member of Trudeau's inner circle - was quickly named finance minister of the minority Liberal government.

  • Senate Intel Committee Blocks CIA Job for RFK Jr. Daughter-in-Law

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr‘s elaborate scheme to get his daughter-in-law a top job at the CIA is coming apart at the seams, after the Senate Intelligence Committee reportedly blocked the move. Axios reported last Tuesday that the Department of Health and Human Services secretary nominee has been back-channeling support to get his former campaign manager Amaryllis Fox Kennedy nominated to deputy director of the intelligence agency under John Ratcliffe. The move is reportedly part of an effort to uncove

  • AOC Tells Democrats She’s Willing to Give Up Her Rebel Ways

    New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who shocked the political world in 2018 when she unseated 10-time incumbent Joe Crowley in a heated Democratic primary, has told colleagues that the rebel life may no longer be for her. According to a report in Politico, citing three people familiar with the conversations, AOC has privately told elected Democrats she may not back future primary challenges to her incumbent colleagues. Since her election, AOC has been affiliated with the informal left-wing H

  • Trudeau taps LeBlanc as finance minister after Freeland resigns

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tapped his top fixer in cabinet, Dominic LeBlanc, to replace Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland after she suddenly tendered her resignation from cabinet Monday morning in a fight over the nation's finances.

  • Canada Post may be in even worse shape after the strike — unless it pivots

    MONTREAL — Last week, Justin Trudeau said out loud what many were wondering as the postal strike dragged into its fourth week.

  • Freed prisoner who said he was a victim of the Assad regime was an intelligence officer, locals say

    A man who was filmed by CNN being released by rebels from a Damascus jail was a former intelligence officer with the deposed Syrian regime, according to local residents, and not an ordinary citizen who had been imprisoned, as he had claimed.

  • Sean Fraser to leave federal cabinet as PMO pushes to add Mark Carney

    Housing Minister Sean Fraser will announce on Monday that he will not seek re-election in his Nova Scotia riding and will leave the federal cabinet during the next shuffle, CBC News has learned.Sources say that cabinet shuffle could happen as soon as Wednesday.The push to change Justin Trudeau's inner circle before the Christmas holidays comes as the prime minister and his senior advisers mount yet another effort to convince former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney to join the cabinet, accordi

  • Poilievre calls on Singh to topple the Liberal government

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre once again is calling on NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to topple the government, criticizing him for voting against the latest non-confidence motion last week. Poilievre says Canada needs a new prime minister because U.S. president-elect Donald Trump can smell weakness from a mile away and the Trudeau government is weak. (Dec. 17, 2024)

  • In the news today: Canada Post operations to resume Tuesday: company

    Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...

  • Sanders tells Biden to consider preemptive pardons since Trump sounds like a ‘tin-pot dictator’

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) urged President Biden to pardon lawmakers who investigated President-elect Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. “You know, when Trump talks about sending to jail people who were on that Jan. 6 committee, that sounds like being a tin-pot dictator,” Sanders said during a Sunday morning appearance…

  • Trudeau faces frustrated MPs after Chrystia Freeland's shock resignation

    The latest:At caucus meeting, some Liberal MPs tell PM he has to step down after Chrystia Freeland's shock resignation.Trudeau says he will take time to reflect on caucus concerns, sources say.At least seven Liberal MPs, including a former cabinet minister, publicly say Trudeau must resign.Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc has been sworn in as Canada's new finance minister.Freeland says PM told her Friday he no longer wanted her to serve as finance minister.Rather than accept a job change,

  • Republicans In Congress Are Talking Big About The First 100 Days. They’re Not Talking About All The Roadblocks.

    The process the GOP will need to use to push through President-elect Donald Trump’s priorities puts some big political and procedural hurdles in their way.

  • Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to California’s strict vehicle emissions rules

    The Supreme Court declined Monday to take up an appeal from conservative states challenging California’s ability to establish strict vehicle emission rules that effectively set the standard for the rest of the nation.

  • After fanfare of Churchill Falls deal, Newfoundland urged to learn its dam lessons

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Energy observers in Newfoundland and Labrador are urging the provincial government to take a sober second look at a massive tentative deal announced last week with Quebec that promises to deliver hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue to the Atlantic province.

  • House Republicans fume at Speaker Johnson over handling of CR: ‘A total dumpster fire’

    House Republicans are fuming at Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) handling of an end-of-year measure to extend government funding until March, saying it is more like a sprawling omnibus — which they abhor — than a simple temporary funding measure. The continuing resolution (CR), which will keep government funding at current levels through March 14, is also…

  • Freeland resigns: Calls for Trudeau to step down grow, as Liberals appoint new finance minister amid $62B deficit

    Dominic LeBlanc took the mantle of managing the country's finances in a rushed ceremony at Rideau Hall.

  • Sri Lanka's president holds talks with Modi in India in first overseas visit

    NEW DELHI (AP) — Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake was hosted Monday by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first overseas visit since assuming office that focused on shoring up ties as concerns grew over China's influence in the region.

  • Trudeau's Government Under Pressure After Minister Resigns

    Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned, publishing a critical letter that weakened Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's administration. Trudeau and his cabinet have been struggling for weeks to show a united front against US President-elect Donald Trump's threat to slap 25% tariffs on Canadian goods.&nbsp;Bloomberg's Bill Faries breaks down the situation.

  • US Senate advances massive defense bill, despite transgender provision

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Monday voted overwhelmingly to advance an $895 billion bill setting policy for the Pentagon toward passage as soon as Tuesday, which would send it to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law. The tally was 83 to 12 in favor of advancing the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, to a vote on final passage, comfortably over the 60 needed in the 100-member Senate.

  • Canada Post operations to resume on Tuesday, union challenging intervention

    OTTAWA — Mail is set to begin moving again on Tuesday after a month-long strike by Canada Post employees comes to a close, even as the union representing postal workers challenges the intervention in the labour dispute.