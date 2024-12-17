Inquiry told nothing that showed Paula Vennells acted in bad faith, lawyer says

The Horizon IT inquiry has heard nothing which showed ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells “acted in bad faith”, her legal team has said. In her closing submissions to the inquiry on Tuesday, Samantha Leek KC said Ms Vennells has “no desire to point fingers at others”, but added: “Ms Vennells still does not know why key information was not passed on to her and explained.” During her evidence to the investigation in May, the former Post Office chief executive admitted she had “no-one to blame” but herself for what happened during the Horizon scandal.