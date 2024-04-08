'Insane' Lava Flow Seen at Iceland Crater

Spectacular drone footage captured lava flowing during a volcanic eruption on Iceland’s Reykjanes peninsula on Sunday, April 7.

The video, by Hordur Kristleifsson, shows the eruption north of Grindavik, in an area that has seen increased volcanic activity since late 2023.

According to local news reports, the rim of a crater between Hagafell and Stora-Skogfell was spilling lava on its north side.

“Insane lavafall … Today the activity suddenly increased, causing the main crater to overflow,” Kristleifsson wrote. Credit: Hordur Kristleifsson via Storyful