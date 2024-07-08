'Insanity': Hurricane Beryl Lashes Texas

A city-wide curfew and a flash flood warning were in place for Bay City for the evening of Sunday, July 7 and the morning of Monday, July 8, as Hurricane Beryl made its way through Texas.

Footage filmed by Chad Casey shows strong winds and rain battering Bay City in the early hours of Monday. Casey described the weather conditions as “insanity.”

Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson issued a curfew starting Sunday at 11 pm, while the nearby city of Palacios had a curfew from 9 pm, accord.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area valid until the early morning on Monday.

