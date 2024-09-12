Inside Out 2 finally confirms Disney+ release date

Pixar has confirmed when Inside Out 2 will become available to stream on Disney+.

The follow-up to 2015's fan-favourite Inside Out will land on the streamer on September 25 — about a month after the sequel first became available to rent or purchase on digital.

Pixar gave the announcement on their social media, urging fans to "contain [their] emotions" as they shared the hotly-anticipated streaming release date.

Those who have a Disney+ subscription will be able to enjoy Riley's emotions butting heads as she goes through adolescence in a little under two weeks' time.

Meanwhile, the record-breaking movie remains available to rent and buy on Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store and other digital retailers in the UK and the US.

Those who prefer physical media can pre-order the movie in DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD in the UK ahead of its September 30 release.

Released in June, Inside Out 2 welcomes a bunch of new emotions to Riley's brain.

Together with Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust and Anger returning from the first film, the sequel introduces four new key players as the protagonists goes through the ups and downs of high school.

Newcomer Anxiety, voiced by Stranger Things' Maya Hawke, is joined by Envy (The Bear's Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Passages' Adèle Exarchopoulos) and Embarrassment (Cruella's Paul Walter Hauser).

The film has been a box office success and received critical acclaim, currently sitting at a 91% Certified Fresh critic score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Inside Out 2 will become available to stream on Disney+ from September 25. Inside Out and every other Pixar movie is available to watch onright now.

