Inside the 24 hours in which Joe Biden changed his mind

For weeks, he had stonewalled increasingly strident calls that he abandon his faltering bid for reelection, but in the end it was damning new polling data that finally convinced Joe Biden to drop out of the race.

As if that wasn’t enough, there was a stark warning from Democrat heavyweight Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the House.

She had orchestrated a behind-the-scenes campaign to convince Mr Biden to withdraw from the contest – and her patience was fast running out.

“Nancy made clear that they could do this the easy way or the hard way,” one Democrat familiar with how events at the weekend panned out told Politico. “She gave them three weeks of the easy way. It was about to be the hard way.”

Nancy Pelosi has been orchestrating a behind-the-scenes campaign to convince Joe Biden to quit the race - Karl B DeBlaker/AP

The end, when it came, was swift and dramatic. Cracks in the president’s resolve began to appear on Saturday, when he called in key advisers and close confidantes to his beach house in Delaware.

By lunchtime on Sunday he had announced to the world that he would not be fighting Donald Trump for the White House in November.

Brand new polling results were key to Mr Biden’s decision. They were presented to him on Saturday at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, by Steve Ricchetti, one of his closest advisers, and Mike Donilon, his chief strategist and longtime speechwriter. They remained at a discreet physical distance from the president, who was self isolating with a bout of Covid.

The data, compiled by Mr Biden’s own campaign team during the week, suggested that there was no way he could win the election.

The numbers made for deeply depressing reading, showing that the president was trailing in all six critical swing states and that his support was collapsing in states such as New Mexico and Virginia, Democrat sources told Politico.

After weeks of insisting that his physical frailty, verbal gaffes and disastrous public appearances were nothing to worry about, the president changed his mind.

Not only were the polls bad. There were more senior Democrats waiting in the wings to publicly urge him to step down.

A powerful group of Democrats in the House and Senate were intending to call for his withdrawal from the race either on Monday or Tuesday.

“We were giving him the respect of the weekend to make his decision,” one of them told Politico. Some of the assessments from senior Democrats were withering. Seth Moulton, a congressman from Massachusetts, said that the president “didn’t seem to recognise me” when they met last month during the D-Day anniversary commemorations in France.

The president finally accepted what many friends and allies had been saying, privately and publicly, for three weeks – that he was no longer up to the challenge of seeking another four years in office.

He was up against an increasingly confident opponent and Trump had been further emboldened by his miraculous escape from a would-be assassin’s bullet at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Mr Biden’s family, including his wife Jill, his sister Valerie and his son Hunter, who had been urging him to stay in the race, also reportedly changed their minds, cognisant of the immense strain that a reelection bid would put on a man whose frailties were increasingly evident.

Currently suffering from Covid, Joe Biden's frailties were becoming increasingly evident - Susan Walsh/AP

But the change of heart was known only to a tiny clique of family and aides. Campaign officials were still insisting that Mr Biden was determined to stay in the fight. As late as Saturday, plans were being made for him to hit the campaign trail in Georgia and Texas, as long as he was given the all clear from Covid. On Saturday evening, members of the Biden inner circle said that he was resolute about seeking reelection, “no ifs, ands or buts”.

Having finally made the decision, the president and his inner circle were determined to control the narrative.

Jill Biden, the First Lady, was particularly insistent that her 81-year-old husband’s dignity be maintained. By Sunday morning, the die was cast. The Bidens communicated their decision to the two trusted aides who were staying with them in their Delaware home – deputy chief of staff Annie Tomasini and assistant to the first lady Anthony Bernal.

At 1.45pm, the president told a handful of other close aides that he was pulling out of the race.

Just one minute later, before White House staffers or members of the campaign were told, he posted on X, formerly Twitter, a letter informing the world of his decision.

While Kamala Harris, the vice-president, had been informed of Mr Biden’s withdrawal, there were some in the White House who only learned about it when it was posted.

The president resorted to social media to make the announcement rather than appearing on television because his Covid infection means he is still “sick and raspy”, according to The New York Times.

Many senior Democrats were caught off guard. Some reacted with shock and disbelief, others with tears. But for many in the party, the overriding emotion must have been relief that a president struggling with such evident physical and mental decline had finally seen sense.