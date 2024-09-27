Inside the 'Adult Disney' Montecito Getaway Beloved by Kourtney and Travis, the Schwarzeneggers and Hollywood's A-Listers

"It's just a little slice of paradise out here," says managing director Rick Fidel of the beachfront hotel

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts Rosewood Miramar

Disneyland may officially be the happiest place on Earth — but for Hollywood's A-listers, Montecito's hidden gem sparks just as much joy.

While celebrities had been quietly heading to the ultra-luxe Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel after its 2019 opening, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian helped further put it on the map with a romantic beachside proposal two years later.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and his now-fiancée Abby Champion have shared romantic sunset snaps from the property, Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty exchanged vows during a beachfront wedding and even Larry David was recently spotted getting in some R&R at the posh hotel.

"It's just a little slice of paradise out here," says managing director Rick Fidel of the Miramar, which is owned by billionaire businessman Rick Caruso. "He had a vision and knew that this was a special place and had this idea for doing something that was really timeless."

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts The Manor Bar at Rosewood Miramar

A "huge fan" of Walt Disney, Caruso helped design a property that now feels like "an adult Disney" with a huge focus on landscaping.

"It sets the stage for the magic that you feel when you're here," says Fidel, who notes the hotel protects the privacy of its rich and famous clientele. "We have certain people that live in L.A. who come out here, rent out the presidential suite and have a private chef cook dinner up there. It's a place where celebrities, athletes, anyone who can be easily recognized come and blend in with everybody else."

While "a lot of people" get engaged on Miramar Beach (which also offers a private social club), Barker and Kardashian's was "the most grand" that the property has helped bring to life, notes Fidel.

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts Beachfront room at the Rosewood Miramar

For fans hoping to live like an A-lister, they can book the ambassador suite. "You truly are the king of the castle. When you go up in the suite, you walk out onto the balcony which is on the second floor of the Manor House," says Fidel. "You've got a view directly of the Pacific Ocean, of the Channel Islands, you've got the beach house in the background and a kitchen inside — a full kitchen."

"That's where the majority of the celebrities book because they like the private feel and the view you get from sitting on the balcony. There's nothing like it," he adds. Perks include a private driver "24 hours a day," priority access to dining and spa reservations.

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts Rosewood Miramar

The "crown jewel" is Caruso's restaurant, which has received a Michelin star three years in a row. But the Green Star — an award that only 13 restaurants in the country currently hold for their sustainable practices — is something "we're truly, truly proud of," says Fidel.

At the end of the day, the Miramar wants to be a "special destination" for everyone — famous or not.

"I come on this property and it never gets old. There's just this special feeling that kind of calms me," says Fidel.

