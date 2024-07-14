Inside “Bachelor” Star Hannah Ann Sluss and NFL Player Jake Funk's Vibrant Miami Wedding Reception! (Exclusive)

The reception party comes a month after the couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Italy in June

Nicole LeBris Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk

Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk are celebrating their love for a second time!

On Saturday, July 13, the Bachelor alum, 27, and the Detroit Lions running back joined friends and family for a post-wedding bash in Miami following their June 15 nuptials in Italy.

"We're excited to see all of our friends and celebrate," Sluss told PEOPLE ahead of the newlyweds vibrant celebration.

Nicole LeBris Jake Funk and Hannah Ann Sluss at their wedding reception

For the festivities, the couple opted for a fun Miami vibe, choosing a tropical color scheme accented with gold and black colors.

Reflecting on the event, Sluss says that her vision for the party changed a bit from the celebration she imagined a couple of years ago, but once she started planning, she realized she wanted to lean into throwing a big, colorful bash.

Nicole LeBris Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk's Miami wedding venue

"It's a huge celebration, so it's definitely not subdued," the newlywed says.

"We have a full team setting it all up," Sluss adds. "The Petal Production team was amazing. And I just told them while I'm in Europe, just figure it out. I trust you guys. So it's probably going to be a little bit of a surprise, honestly, what they end up doing."

Nicole LeBris Hannah Ann Sluss (center) poses with wedding guests Dallin and Bella Lambert and their baby daughter

Among those in attendance were members of Bachelor Nation including Victoria Fuller, Tayshia Adams, Andi Dorfman and Amanda Stanton.

From a football perspective, Funk says that it's challenging for his teammates to attend because it's so close to training camp. Many of his guests are college friends and hometown friends.

"It's been fun because I've been to most of their weddings," Sluss says of some of her former co-stars. "So it's neat how we've all been able to support one another and be at each other's big life events."

Nicole LeBris Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk celebrate with espresso martinis

For cocktail hour, the couple wanted to incorporate their favorite foods and served Maryland crab cakes and Tennessee whiskey, as a nods to their hometowns. For the main course, they served a sprawling paella buffet.

Nicole LeBris Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk's decadent wedding cake

Sluss went all out with her outfit for the party and chose a dress from Jaxon James while Funk opted for a Miami-esque suit.

"I really wanted to shine like a diamond," she says of her gown.

"This reception is special because it's the first time our friends will see us married and wearing our rings," Sluss adds. "We're excited to share that moment. Jake even flew out his favorite DJ from LA for the occasion."

Nicole LeBris Jake Funk and Hannah Ann Sluss steal a kiss during their wedding reception

Earlier this month, the couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony at a twelfth-century castle nestled in Tuscany.

"We decided it would just be us and to really focus on the commitment and significance of marriage," Sluss exclusively told PEOPLE. "It's easy to get caught up in all the glitz and glam."



