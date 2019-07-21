Inside Baseball Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera’s Secret Far-Right Politics

Mariano Rivera, the greatest relief pitcher in baseball history, will be formally enshrined in the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. A throng of New York Yankee diehards will surely make the trek to Cooperstown, NY, to take in the proceedings and relive treasured memories. For countless fans, Rivera is baseball royalty—an idol, worshipped for his on-field dominance, deadly mastery of a cut fastball, and pinpoint control.

To this day, he is held up as the ideal athlete, bestowed with endless grace and an unflappable demeanor on the mound that belied a burning competitive desire. Rivera represents a nearly unbroken succession of Yankee greatness that stretches all the way back to the 1920s, from Ruth and Gehrig to DiMaggio and Mantle, and then Reggie Jackson and Derek Jeter.

And over the past three years, he’s also served at the pleasure of a racist president, taken part in thinly veiled propaganda on behalf of an apartheid government in Israel, and gotten chummy with outright bigots and apocalyptic loons. None of this will be inscribed on his Hall of Fame plaque. It should, even if much of the sports world would very much like to pretend none of it exists.

At least one longtime Yankee fan would like to make sure it remains front and center:

Mariano Rivera grew up in Panama City, Panama. Like his father, he briefly worked as a fisherman before a Yankees scout spied the rail-thin hurler in the winter of 1989, bringing him to America. Six years later, Rivera had become a mainstay in the 1996 World Champion Yankees bullpen. For the following 19 years, Rivera would enter the game to the thrumming chorus of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” finishing as the all-time leader in both regular season and postseason saves. Amazingly, he grew even more dominant in October, when his ERA shrank to 0.70. The few times he faltered were elevated to unforgettable playoff moments of their own. He ranks as the first player ever to be unanimously voted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, an honor that was entirely merited.

While his playing career, and the overwhelming sense of dignity he brought to his chosen profession, has been endlessly dissected and universally praised, little was known about what Rivera was like when not on the clock. There were no gossipy mentions of his name in the tabloids, nor public salary-related feuds with the Steinbrenner clan. That is, until after he retired, when a woman sued him for non-payment of child support. But Rivera did open up about one aspect of his private life: his Christian faith, which he was more than happy to expound on at length.

Mariano Rivera tips his hat to the crowd after being honored prior to the game against the Boston Red Sox on September 15, 2013 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. Jared Wickerham/Getty More

Rivera insisted he would retire from baseball in 2003 in order to focus on evangelical work; “Phil. 4:13", referring to Philippians 4:13, was scribbled on his cleats; the year he retired, Rivera’s charitable organization, one very much powered by his faith, was distributing nearly a million dollars annually, according to New York magazine; he recently founded a church in New Rochelle, NY (his wife serves as pastor); when Rivera gave up the game-winning single that cost the Yankees the 2001 World Series, he said it was part of the greater good—God’s plan, even—because doing so prevented a teammate from possibly getting on a plane that crashed; and when it comes to his signature pitch, “He put it in me,” Rivera said. “He put it in me, for me to use it. To bring glory, not to Mariano Rivera, but to the Lord.”

But the vast majority of Evangelical Christians also believe in a particular messianic biblical prophecy: Jews must rule the Holy Land before Christ can return. Whether Rivera ascribes to those beliefs entirely is unclear, but his support for Israel and the Israel Defense Forces is a matter of public record. He has traveled to Israel on multiple occasions, possibly beginning in 2013.