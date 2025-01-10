Inside the postcode war ripping south London apart as Kelyan Bokassa, 14, murdered on the bus

Inside the postcode war ripping south London apart as Kelyan Bokassa, 14, murdered on the bus

The bloody gang turf war which claimed a 14-year-old boy’s life will only get worse, community leaders have warned, as police were given greater stop and search powers to prevent further “serious youth violence” in south east London.

Aspiring rapper Kelyan Bokassa was fatally injured on a route 472 double-decker in Woolwich Church Street just before 2.30pm on Tuesday.

His murder has shone a spotlight on the postcode gang battles ripping apart a borough popular with families and known for its independent shops, theatre, parks and good schools.

The victim had given flowers to the mother of Daejaun Campbell, 15, who was stabbed to death in Eglinton Road, less than a mile-and-a-half away from where Kelyan suffered his own violent death.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to latest Metropolitan Police figures, there were 144 stabbings in Greenwich in the past 12 months, a 5.6 per cent rise, plus five shootings since December 2023.

Separately, a teenager has been charged with attempted murder after an 18-year-old student was stabbed outside Shooters Hill College in Woolwich on Monday.

Under Section 60 and 60AA orders put in place for 24 hours until 4pm on Friday to prevent more violence, Met officers can demand the removal of disguises, including face coverings, in the whole of Woolwich and parts of the surrounding areas, including Plumstead and Charlton. No arrests have been made and Kelyan’s murderer remains at large.

Kelyan Boka, 14, was fatally injured on a route 472 bus in Woolwich Church Street on Tuesday (Met Police/PA) (PA Media)

The Wildbatch gang operates on the Barnfield estate where Keylan - whose street name was Grippa - lived with his mother, Mary Bokassa, 50.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a music video for his track - called Bangers & Mash - released on Christmas Day, he pretended to wave a knife in the air.

An area to the south of his home, close to Woolwich Dockyard, is controlled by their bitter rivals the WoolyO gang, MailOnline reports.

Both mobs are said to be vying for control over the local drugs trade – particularly crack cocaine and cannabis – by forming alliances with gangsters from nearby areas.

Now rap lyrics have been posted online mocking Kelyan’s death and heightening tensions even more.

The cruel verse read: “Caught Grippa lackin’ on the 472. Blade in my coat, yeah, it’s do or die (do or die).

“He tried jumpin’ off, but the doors don’t slide (hah). Now he’s sittin’ there stiff with the fear in his eyes.”

Mark Rodney, from anti-knife crime charity Project Lifeline, told the Standard trouble has been “inevitable” for some time, adding: “From a gang person’s point of view, it’s about survival.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The same people exploiting youths were exploited themselves.

A police car next to a bus stop on Woolwich Church Road in Woolwich, south-east London, after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death on Tuesday (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

“Can you image what Kelyan’s mother went through?

“From the age of six he was groomed and has been in the red zone where he may have been killed. Your baby’s life could go any day of the week. Children are killing children and they don’t even know why they are fighting. It’s shocking.”

He adds: “Poverty plays a major part and there are systemic issues hindering our progress.

“The gangs say, ‘Let me help you get the nice things you want’ pretending to look out for kids.

Rev J. Van Der Valk holding a candle during a vigil at St Mary Magdalene church in Woolwich, south London (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

“Organisations like ours keep shouting but unless somebody in authority listens, there’s not a lot we can do.

“The problem is a lot bigger than young people alone. The council needs to step up and increased police stop-and-search, does it work? Young children know how to evade it. Surely prevention is better that searches after a tragic incident?”

ADVERTISEMENT

There were two sides to troubled Kelyan. He had been due at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday accused of bringing a machete into Ravensbourne College in Greenwich on May 3 last year.

Kelyan was previously accused in September 2023 of having a Stanley knife at a bike shed in Westfield shopping centre, Stratford, but the alleged offence was withdrawn.

In April 2024, he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis in Charlton and was referred to a youth offender panel.

His community paid tribute a teenager with a “pure heart” during a vigil held at St Mary Magdalene Church, which overlooks the bus stop where Kelyan died.

Prayers and bible readings on the importance of protecting young people and reducing violence were led by Reverend Jesse van der Valk and Bishop of Woolwich Alastair Cutting.

Heartbroken Mrs Bokassa wept as she visited the scene to look at flowers left for her son, who was taken into care four years ago. Temporary homes included one in Deal, Kent, but he ran away to London twice.

Daejaun Campbell, 15, was fatally stabbed in Woolwich, south-east London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

She told the Mirror: “It’s really hard, but I wanted to come. These black people who die on the streets, it’s not fair, this has to stop.”

Mr Rodney’s group mentors youngsters, has relocated gang members away from the south London area and specialises in conflict resolution between rivals. Project Lifeline also runs an programme for young entrepreneurs.

“One life lost is too many,” he says. “Kelyan took flowers to Daejaun’s mother after his friend was killed. That tells me a lot. If I had hold of the young man, he would still be alive today because there was something inside of him that need to be amplified. Kelyan needed opportunities and his love of music could have been used to engage and drive him in another direction.”

People hug during a vigil at St Mary Magdalene church in Woolwich, south London, for 14-year-old Kelyan Bokassa who was stabbed to death on a London Bus on Tuesday. (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Some 10 teenagers were killed in London last year, nine of whom were fatally stabbed and one shot dead.

This was down sharply from 21 teenage deaths in the capital in 2023. The youngest victim in 2024 was also 14.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Thorpe said: “I know this is an incredibly worrying time for those in Woolwich, and there will continue to be an enhanced police presence in the area.

“Our thoughts remains with Kelyan’s family, who are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time.”

Anyone with information can call police via 101, quoting reference 3795/07JAN25, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.