Inside Dame Maggie Smith's 'beautiful' low-key funeral that was 'full of love'

Dame Maggie Smith has been quietly laid to rest at a funeral in south west London (PA Archive)

Dame Maggie Smith’s life was celebrated at an intimate funeral in south west London.

The two-time Oscar winning actress died in a London hospital on September 27.

The service took place on November 4 at Mortlake Crematorium in Richmond, south west London, where mourners “belted out hymns” and listened to “brilliant eulogies”.

“Such a beautiful goodbye to Maggie Smith today,” one guest told the MailOnline. “It was warm and funny and full of love and brilliant eulogies, with the best hymns bringing belted out by all. It was poignant but not sad because hers was a life so richly lived.

The publication shared a picture of the order of service, which featured a childhood photo of the Harry Potter and Downton Abbey star on the front along with the words: “In loving memory of Dame Margaret Natalie Smith”. The back showed a smiling picture of her taken in later life.”

They added: “Maggie was as funny and sharp as it gets. One of the greats.”

Dame Maggie’s sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens confirmed her death in a statement via their publicist.

It read: “It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith.

“She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September.

“An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Dame Maggie was regarded as the preeminent British actress of a generation, which included her fellow dames Vanessa Redgrave and Judi Dench.

Her passing saw a number of heartfelt tributes from King Charles, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and many of her long-time co-stars.

The King described her as “a national treasure,” adding: “My wife and I were deeply saddened to learn of her passing.

Maggie Smith (middle) starred as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter films (Warner Bros)

“As the curtain falls on this national treasure, we join people around the world in remembering with the fondest admiration and affection her many remarkable performances, as well as the warmth and wit she shared both on and off the stage.”

Prime Minister Keir Stammer honoured “national treasure” Dame Maggie also, calling her a "beloved" and "cherished" actor.

“Dame Maggie Smith introduced us to new worlds with the countless stories she acted over her long career,” he shared on X.

“She was beloved by so many for her great talent, becoming a true national treasure whose work will be cherished for generations to come. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones. May she rest in peace.”

Hugh Bonneville, who starred alongside Dame Maggie in Downton Abbey, called her a “true legend of her generation”.

“Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent,” he told the BBC. He said her “magnificent” screen performances will live on.

While Daniel Radcliffe, her Harry Potter co-star, fondly remembered her “fierce intellect” and “gloriously sharp tongue.”