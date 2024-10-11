Inside the Disturbing Case of a Wash. Man Accused of Murdering His 2 Brothers

Seth South was charged with two counts of murder and allegedly assaulted a detective

Kitsap County Sheriff's Office Seth South

A Washington man is accused of killing his half-brothers inside a home before allegedly attacking a sheriff’s detective after being apprehended.

Seth South is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of third-degree assault, according to a Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

South allegedly called 911 on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and told the dispatcher that his half-brother had slit his own throat, according to charging documents obtained by KIRO, Fox 13 and the Kitsap Sun.

A dispatcher reportedly told police that the phone went silent before fighting was heard, according to the documents.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found two “young adult” victims who had been killed, the sheriff’s office said in its Facebook post. A warrant for South’s arrest was subsequently obtained.

The reported documents allege that detectives interviewed South’s family members, one of whom alleged that South had admitted to killing “the boys,” according to KIRO, Fox 13 and the Sun.

Kitsap County officials confirmed in their Facebook post that South was related to the victims, but did not identify the victims. The reported documents said South was the victims’ half-brother.

South was arrested by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. Body camera footage of the arrest viewed by PEOPLE shows a brief standoff before deputies pulled South out of his vehicle and cuffed him on the ground.

When South was brought in to be interviewed by Kitsap County detectives, Pierce County authorities alleged in a Facebook post he assaulted a detective who tried to re-handcuff him. Pierce County authorities said the detective was injured and the interview room was damaged in the alleged “attempt to escape custody,” leading to the assault charge.

According to the reported charging documents, police found blood inside South’s vehicle.

It is not immediately clear if South has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

