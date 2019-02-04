Inside ‘The Division 2’s’ End Game

Work on “The Division 2” began with the end.

Terry Spier, creative director at developer Red Storm Entertainment, calls it an “end game first philosophy.”

The teams working on the next big open-world Tom Clancy shooter — there are more than a half-dozen Ubisoft studios developing the game — want to make sure that even after playing through what is meant to be a robust single player, narratively-driven campaign, that players have plenty of reasons to stick around and keep playing.

So the teams started development at the end, or more specifically, after the ending of “The Division 2.”

“When players finish the campaign there is a tremendous amount of content to consume at their own pace,” Spier said. “Post-launch plans include an entire year of free content for all players.”

The Story So Far … Remains Fictional

“The Division 2” takes place seven months after the events that led up to the first game. A chemical terrorist attack on Black Friday has decimated the United States, starting in Manhattan. The first wave of responders was also wiped out leading to the agents who you play as arriving to deal with the problems of Manhattan.

In this second game, Washington, DC is falling. The network that directs the agents have fallen silent and players are brought in to find out what’s happened.

When they discover is a capital city in ruins, torn apart by instability, death, and divvied up among three criminal factions who use terror, propaganda, and violence to maintain control and fight to expand.

The decision to move the game to a new setting but advance the timeline forward less than a year was driven by a number of things, Spier said.

“Part of it had to do with advancing the world in mid-crisis,” he said. “We wanted to explore what happens in an event like this in one city and then what happens in another city. We also wanted to change seasons. We wanted to see what the game feels like in the dead heat of summer.”

While the Manhattan of “The Division” was conceived as a mostly one-to-one recreation, Spier said that the Washington, D.C. of “The Division 2” is “more one-to-one than Manhattan was.”

The game will include quite a lot of interior areas too. So players can, for instance, explore the inside of some of the museums of the Smithsonian.

As for the political aspects of a game that deals with the fall of America, collapse of the government and now takes in the capital of the country, Ubisoft still maintains that “The Division” is apolitical.

“It’s fictional,” Spier said. “It’s completely fictional. There are a number of reasons we chose D.C., none of which were politics. The game is exploring the failure of the strategic homeland division [Ed.’s note: that’s the fictional government entity that defends the country, not to be confused with the real Homeland Security cabinet department]. It’s based in D.C. so you go to Washington D.C. to see what happened. It’s Tom Clancy so it’s plausible fiction.”

Post-Campaign Play

The campaign will start with players retaking the White House and setting up a base of operations there. From that base they will then begin to clean up the city.

The three enemy factions — the Hyenas, the Outcasts, and the True Sons — are threatening people who live in the city, so those people end up creating their own settlements to protect themselves. Each settlement has its own identity, iconic characters, and things that they need from the players.

“They all have their own stories to tell about the world around you,” Spier said. “What they have been going through, by helping these settlements, players will be bringing the world back to life. You are an agent of change.”

Spier said those changes will be obvious as the world around you begins to thrive and grow. The more a player engages, the more impact they will see, he said.

“They’ll send staff to your base of operations to assist you in helping the city,” he said. “Those staffers will give you access to even more activities. It’s truly a symbiotic relationship.”

Eventually, the game will become — post campaign — directed by the myriad systems and AI embedded into “The Division 2.”

