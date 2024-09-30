Inside Drake Hogestyn’s Final “Days of Our Lives” Episode Before His Death at 70

The longtime soap actor died on Sept. 28 from pancreatic cancer, but three weeks earlier, he appeared on 'Days of Our Lives' for the last time on Sept. 9

Todd Williamson/Peacock Drake Hogestyn

Before his death, Drake Hogestyn was able to conclude his legacy on Days of Our Lives on a poignant note.

On Sept. 28, PEOPLE confirmed that the actor, who famously played John Black for 38 years, died from pancreatic cancer at age 70. Despite the circumstances behind his tragic death, a rep for the longtime soap opera confirmed that Hogestyn's final episode on DOOL aired weeks earlier on Sept. 9.

As his onscreen grandson Tate (Leo Howard) grappled with his love interest Holly (Ashley Puzemis) finding out who was responsible for her father's death, Hogestyn's John offered Tate words of comfort and advice as the fate of his relationship hung in the balance.

Tate shared that he and Holly were in the middle of a "pretty big fight" when he revealed that his Uncle Eric (Greg Vaugh) was involved in her father's murder. The news shocked Holly, who Tate assumed already knew.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Drake Hogestyn

In trying to get Tate's mind off the drama, John suggested he give Holly some "space." When his best efforts didn't work, he proposed Tate send Holly a message, letting her know she's in his thoughts.

"You know what? I got a feeling I'm not doing a very good job picking your mind off things," John said with a smile. "Can't hurt to check in with her just to let her know you're thinking about her. I'm sure that she will appreciate just knowing that you are there for her if she needs you."

Tate texted Holly, but doubted she'd take him up on his offer to talk. When his grandson shared his worries and skepticisms, John assured him, "She will [read it]. And I am sure that she's gonna take you up on it when she is ready."

Hogestyn joined Days of Our Lives in 1986 as a mysterious character known as "The Pawn" before becoming a fan favorite as John Black.

John became one-half of several beloved pairings over the years, but few have been more popular than his connection with Marlena Evans, played by Deidre Hall. Together, they won a Soap Opera Digest Award for Favorite Couple in 2005.

Mitchell Haaseth / NBC / courtesy Everett Collection (L) Drake Hogestyn and Deidre Hall

In a statement shared to X (formerly known as Twitter), the popular soap opera shared a statement from Hogestyn's family announcing the news of his death.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn," it read. "He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones."

The statement continued: "He was the most amazing husband, father, papa and actor. He loved performing for the ‘Days’ audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business. We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives.”

The message was signed, "The Hogestyn family."

