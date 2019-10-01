'Inside the filthy Syrian jail where 5,000 jihadists languish'

IN THE PAPERS - Tuesday, October 1: The Times of London reports on a Syrian prison where 5,000 jihadists are languishing in appalling conditions. A year since Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered his killers continue to evade justice. This month marks two years since the #MeToo movement exploded, but has it evolved beyond a hashtag? In Qatar, authorities are under fire over an underwhelming World Athletics Championship. And, a boy running a 5km race accidentally wins the 10km race.