Inside Fiserv Forum for the RNC
WISN 12 News Political Director Matt Smith shows where the Republican National Convention main stage is.
Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said Sunday Sen. JD Vance’s (R-Ohio) response to the attempted assassination of former President Trump should “disqualify” him from serving as vice president. Vance, a contender for Trump’s choice of running mate, said in a social media post on Saturday that the shooting was “not some isolated incident” and suggested…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Within minutes of the gunfire, the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump spawned a vast sea of claims — some outlandish, others contradictory — reflecting the frightening uncertainties of the moment as well as America's fevered, polarized political climate.
The man who shot former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania political rally has been identified.
A top Democratic strategist to LinkedIn co-founder and Democratic tycoon Reid Hoffman floated the possibility the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump may have been a false-flag operation, according to an email to journalists obtained by Semafor.Dmitri Mehlhorn said in the Saturday evening email that one possibility for the attack—“which feels horrific and alien and absurd in America, but is quite common globally”—is that it was both encouraged and potentially staged by Trump t
Already, we can see the battlelines being drawn in what may become a very ugly fight over a deeply shocking incident.
Evan Vucci, an AP photographer, was covering Trump's rally when shots rang out. He said he immediately knew the event would go down in history.
Even amidst bloody chaos at his campaign rally on Saturday, Donald Trump felt it was necessary to urge his followers to “fight, fight, fight” as a way to remind them of the MAGA mission that propelled Trump to the White House in 2016 and may return him there in November.In an interview with CNBC’s Joe Kernan, co-host of Squawk Box, Trump on Sunday spoke for the first time about his iconic fist-pumping moment following the shooting rampage“He thought it was essential to get out the message at tha
The former president explained how his speech this week will be "a lot different" after he survived an assassination attempt.
Ukraine's Zelensky was asked about Biden's name gaffe when he touched down in Ireland on July 13.
For years, Russian state media pundits have been claiming that the Democrats would assassinate Donald Trump and even previously proposed that Russia’s Federal Security Service should “start protecting our Donald.”Unconstrained by facts or journalistic standards—striving to kill two birds with one stone—Russian propagandists are now blaming both the Democrats and Ukrainians for an attempt on Trump’s life. During Sunday’s broadcast of the show At Dawn on the Solovyov Live network, former New York
Vice President Harris is the most obvious successor to President Biden should he withdraw from the Democratic ticket amid mounting pressure, a situation that would immediately raise the question of who would be Harris’s running mate. Here are some of the possible picks. Andy Beshear Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who has also been discussed as…
Trump will make a vice presidential pick and give an acceptance speech at the convention.
Bankir and his men have been trying to fight off Russian attacks for over two years. But only now can they finally strike where it hurts: Inside Russia’s territory.
Corey Comperatore, a beloved former fire chief, was identified as the rally attendee who was fatally caught in the crossfire of Donald Trump’s assassination attempt, with loved ones writing he was shielding his wife and daughter when he was struck by a rifleman’s bullet. The identity of Comperatore, 50, became public Sunday morning after a pair of posts from his wife, Helen Comperatore, and daughter, Allyson Comperatore, detailed their loved one’s chaotic final moments and their heartbreak.Allys
ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines is changing its employee uniform policy following a turbulent ride through a social media storm started by an X user's outrage over two flight attendants who were photographed wearing Palestinian flag pins.
Bill Maher made a bold assessment of President Joe Biden’s chances of re-election during the Friday episode of his HBO show, Real Time with Bill Maher. Despite Biden’s attempts to make up his epic stumble at the presidential debate, Maher remained unconvinced that he will land on the Democratic ticket in November, and the comedian even went so far as to predict the exact date he believes Biden could drop out.“The issue with President Biden isn’t if, it’s who,” said Maher. “He is not going to be
As the nation reels from the attack, new details are beginning to emerge about the gunman and his potential motive
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sacked or demoted some senior officials for their "irresponsible" handling of his flagship project to build a new town in the country's north, state media KCNA said on Sunday. Kim announced the decision while visiting Samjiyon, where North Korea has been building what it called a "socialist utopia" and "a model of highly-civilised mountain city" with new apartments, hotels, a ski resort and commercial, cultural and medical facilities. While praising builders for their achievements so far, Kim said the irresponsibility of senior officials had caused a series of serious deviations including poor construction work and financial losses.
As Trump travels across the country holding rallies, the furthest Melania has ventured is to fundraisers hosted at her own homes. What happens if Trump wins — and then divorces his wife? asks Gustaf Kilander
Shan Wu is a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to Attorney General Janet RenoI wasn’t quite sure what to expect when I was invited to testify before the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. While I have prepared people to testify before Congress, it was the first time I was the one in the witness chair and I expected more stress. Prepping other people allows you the luxury of reacting and word-smithing answers but answering questions as a witness give