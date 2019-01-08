Inside the Golden Globe Awards—Hollywood’s Liveliest Night of the Year Penélope Cruz in Ralph & Russo Couture and Atelier Swarovski, and Ricky Martin in Berluti Photo: Getty Images More Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman in Michael Kors Collection Photo: Getty Images More Isla Fisher and Emily Blunt in custom Alexander McQueen Photo: Getty Images More Sam Elliott and Jeff Bridges Photo: Getty Images More Regina King Photo: Getty Images More Story continues Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo and Jessica Chastain in custom Riccardo Tisci for Burberry Photo: Getty Images More Mark Ronson and Lady Gaga in Valentino Haute Couture and Tiffany & Co. Photo: Getty Images More Pauletta Washington, Spike Lee, and Denzel Washington Photo: Getty Images More Julianne Moore Photo: Getty Images More Olivia Colman in Stella McCartney and Glenn Close in Armani Privé Photo: Getty Images More Gina Rodriguez and Taraji P. Henson in Vera Wang Photo: Getty Images More John David Washington Photo: Getty Images More Joanne Tucker and Adam Driver Photo: Getty Images More Lili Reinhart Photo: Getty Images More Steve Carell and Carol Burnett Photo: Getty Images More Tyler Perry Photo: Getty Images More Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy Photo: Getty Images More Rachel Brosnahan in custom Prada Photo: Getty Images More Patricia Clarkson and Mahershala Ali Photo: Getty Images More Holly Taylor, Matthew Rhys, and Keri Russell Photo: Getty Images More Patricia Arquette Photo: Getty Images More Emmy Rossum and Jeff Bezos Photo: Getty Images More Judith Light, Nina Jacobson, and Cody Fern Photo: Getty Images More Roger Taylor, Brian May, and Rami Malek Photo: Getty Images More
If there’s one evening that brings everyone together, it’s
Golden Globes Sunday. Whether you’re in the room or watching on television, it’s universally beloved for its humor and wit, and the night sets the tone for the forthcoming awards season. And last night was no exception. Between the Lindt truffles and Moët & Chandon Champagne on the tables, everyone from Alfonso Cuarón to Rami Malek indulged and let their hair down for the first award show of 2019. One table saw BlacKkKlansman’s Laura Harrier (in Louis Vuitton and Cartier) sip and chat with actress Camilla Belle (in custom Jason Wu), who created the evening’s official cocktail with Moët & Chandon, the Moët Belle. And nearby, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper shared laughs with Michelle Yeoh and Constance Wu (in Vera Wang) from Crazy Rich Asians.
But it was the speeches on stage that resonated most with the star-studded audience. From Carol Burnett’s push for continued creativity to Regina King’s call for greater gender equality, the evening was filled with messages of purpose. And while the Internet might have gone crazy for the not-entirely-unplanned Fiji girl, the evening’s winners—Olivia Colman,
Roma, Sandra Oh—were (hopefully) an optimistic portend of the types of wins to come this award season. Onto the SAGs, Critics’ Choice, and Oscars . . . oh my! 