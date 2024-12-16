Inside the Grisly Murders of an Elderly Couple in their $1.7 Million Shorefront Home in 2021

The next episode of People Magazine Investigates details the murders of John Enders, 87, and his girlfriend, Francoise Pitoy, 75

In the early morning hours of Sept. 29, 2021, a shadowy figure was captured on surveillance cameras entering the $1.7 million waterfront home of John “Jack” Enders, 87, and his girlfriend, Francoise “Frenchy” Pitoy, 75.

Days later, Pitoy's family called 911 when they couldn't reach her at the Surf City home on New Jersey's Long Beach Island that she shared with Enders.

When police arrived, they discovered the bloodied bodies of the longtime couple inside the sprawling home.

Enders was found sitting in a recliner on the main level. He had been shot in the face and stabbed 51 times, police said. Pitoy, who was found on the landing of the stairs, was also shot in the face and stabbed 39 times.

The next episode of People Magazine Investigates, titled Knives Out, goes in-depth into the investigation inside the brutal murders.

Premiering Monday, Dec. 16 at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery/ID and streaming on Max, the episode goes in-depth on the steps detectives took to find the killer, as seen in this exclusive clip, below.



"The day after the bodies were found, on the 3rd, detectives go out to every house in a couple block radius and they say, 'Hey, what do you know? What can you tell us?'" says Michael Weatherstone, executive assistant prosecutor in Ocean County, N.J., in the clip.

"When authorities speak with a neighbor of Jack's, they strike investigative gold," adds PEOPLE Executive Editor Nick Maslow.

Their discovery is more than they could ever have hoped for, says Weatherstone. "The neighbor said, 'Hey, I have cameras that see onto the residence of Jack and Francoise," he said.

"So we watched the video surveillance for the 29th, and first thing that you see is on the morning of September 29th, just before 7:00 a.m., somebody in what appears to be a blue rain jacket with a hood up wearing gloves and bluish rain pants coming out from the back of the residence of Jack and Francoise."



People Magazine Investigates: Knives Out, airs on Monday, Dec. 16 at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery/ID and streams on Max.



