For many, the holiday season means tucking into big meals with friends and family who gather to celebrate.But once the dinner ends, attention turns to packing away leftovers.Every year, one in eight Canadians — about four million — are affected by a food-borne illness. Of these, there are 11,600 hospitalizations and more than 230 deaths, the Public Health Agency of Canada estimated.The prospect of leftovers can stir debate: How long does cooked food last for? Will old pasta really kill you? And