Inside Inter Miami: Messi update, spicy matchup vs. Monterrey, Suarez on fire, MLS vs cups

Welcome to the Champions Cup Quarterfinal Edition of Inside Inter Miami, where the most pressing question we address is: Will Lionel Messi play against Mexican powerhouse Monterrey?

The Argentine star has missed the past three games with a hamstring strain. The team has struggled in his absence and could really use his help against Los Rayados, who have won the Champions League trophy five times (it was called Champions League before Champions Cup). Their roster includes many Mexican team players and players with experience in Europe.

Although Miami coach Tata Martino said Messi’s availability will be a game day decision, all indications are he will return on Wednesday night against Monterrey. He practiced with the rest of the team on Tuesday, and Martino did not rule him out for the game.

We discuss Martino’s constant dilemma of when to play his biggest stars and how to balance league play with cup play. We break down Inter Miami’s 1-1 tie against New York City FC, Luis Suarez’ fantastic run of seven goals and five assists in nine games, Marcelo “Chelo” Weigandt’s debut, and the spicy storylines around the Inter Miami vs Monterrey matchup (Martino coached several Monterrey players with the Mexican national team).

Remember, you can watch this show on YouTube and on our site at miamiherald.com. The podcast is available on Spotify, Apple podcasts, and most other platforms where you listen to your pods. Thank you for watching and listening, and enjoy!