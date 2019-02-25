Inside KiKi Layne’s Stunning Beauty Transformation for the Oscars

Lauren Valenti

Inside KiKi Layne's Beauty Transformation for the Oscars

Layne alongside makeup artist Rebekah Aladdin at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel. "I'm presenting, so I'm a little nervous," the actress says. "But it's a dream come true!"
Photo: Courtesy of Kiki Layne
Makeup artist Rebekah Aladdin's Giorgio Armani Beauty spread for KiKi Layne's glam session.
Photo: Courtesy of Kiki Layne
Hairstylist Lacy Redway putting the finishing touches on Layne's intricate braided updo.
Photo: Courtesy of Kiki Layne
Layne’s nails getting topped off with crystal decal accents.
Photo: Courtesy of Kiki Layne
Layne outside on the balcony, overlooking Los Angeles ahead of the red carpet.
Photo: Courtesy of Kiki Layne
Aladdin adding one last stroke of Lip Maestro in dusty rose shade Dolci.
Photo: Courtesy of Kiki Layne
“We put our whole hearts into If Beale Street Could Talk and I'm ready to celebrate that and all these other amazing films.”
Photo: Courtesy of Kiki Layne

Few Oscars attendees were more elated to hit the red carpet, as well as present onstage during the ceremony, than KiKi Layne, who was there for the first time. And while much of the exhilaration was due to the If Beale Street Could Talk star’s fairy-tale confection of a custom pink Atelier Versace column gown with an oversized ruffle bow, her arresting hair and makeup pairing was also an integral part of the equation on Hollywood's biggest night. "Working with my stylists Wayman [Bannerman] and Micah [McDonald], I showcased various shades of blush throughout this red carpet season," explains Layne, adding that for the Academy Awards, they sought to tie it all together with a cohesive pink look.

"I wanted to create a luminous, fresh-faced glow to match her excitement about the evening," explained makeup artist Rebekah Aladdin, who mixed a bespoke veil of Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation and blended Fluid Sheer highlighter in warm, peachy-hued Shade 11 on the tops of the cheekbones for a preternaturally glowing complexion. Then, for hints of color on the eyes and lips to "draw you in," says Aladdin, she added a wash of holographic blush pink Eyes to Kill Stellar Eyeshadow to the lids and painted Lip Maestro in deep dusty rose Dolci on the mouth.

Restrained elegance was also the goal for hairstylist Lacy Redway. "The dress was such an amazing shape and color, I wanted to make sure the hair was very complementary and not competing with the structure," explains Redway, who slicked Layne's dark lengths back into braided bun with a center part, accenting the immaculate updo with a duo of thick plaits laid over the crown like a romantic headband. Above, get a behind-the-scenes peek at the rising actress's glamorous getting ready session inside the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

