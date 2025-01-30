Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy's relationship: Inside their White Lotus romance after Bridget Jones UK premiere

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy together in February 2023 (Getty Images for W Magazine)

Although Leo Woodall has built up a legion of female fans over the past few years, the British actor is firmly loved-up with US actress Meghann Fahy.

The 28-year-old met The Perfect Couple star Fahy, 34, on the set of The White Lotus in Italy in early 2022 and the pair have been together ever since.

Woodall cemented his heartthrob status with his turn as Dex in the Netflix adaption of One Day last year and is set to play the love interest in Bridget Jones 4.

Fans will next see the Londoner star play Renée Zellweger's love interest in Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, which held it’s UK premiere on Wednesday night.

Following the film’s after-party at London’s Brasserie Zedel, Woodall was spotted hand-in-hand with Fahy as they arrived back to his hotel after his big night.

Woodall pictured with his co-star Renée Zellweger at the London premiere for Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (Getty Images)

As excitement builds for the next installment of the beloved Rom-Com to drop on February 12, we take a look at his Transatlantic love life with Fahy.

Leo and Meghann meet on The White Lotus set

The pair met while filming series two of Mike White’s hit murder mystery, The White Lotus, on the Italian island of Sicily.

Fahy played Daphne Sullivan, the wife of Theo James' character, Cameron, while Woodall played Jack, the “nephew” of Tom Hollander’s character, mob leader Quentin.

The cast reportedly stayed at the lavish Four Seasons San Domenico Hotel in Taormina, where the series was filmed.

It was rumoured that Fahy and Woodall became an item pretty soon into production, meaning they began dating in February or March 2022.

Cast dinners and wild nights out

In April 2022, Fahy shared a photo with Woodall as well as their co-stars Haley Lu Richardson - who played Woodall’s onscreen love interest - and Adam DiMarco.

In September of that year, Woodall included photos with Fahy in a photo dump from The White Lotus filming with the caption: “That’s amore.”

In one snap, she had her eyes closed and was sucking Woodall’s finger during what looked like a wild dinner with the cast.

In another, she posed seductively on an electric scooter in front of a huge art installation on a night out.

The duo pictured in Italy while filming The White Lotus (Instagram/Meghann Fahy)

Fahy commented on the post, “I love you! I love these! I love you!” to which Woodall responded, “Love you right back,” with a heart.

After the show’s series finale in December 2022, Fahy shared her own behind-the-scenes round-up with the cast, which featured several snaps of Woodall.

“Sizzley Sicily,” she captioned the post, which Woodall commented on with a bomb and shell emoji, seemingly calling his co-star a bombshell.

Rare public comments

Fahy teased their relationship publicly for the first time during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January 2023.

When asked about the dating rumours, she said: “Oh, I don’t kiss and tell. Come on, guys.”

Cohen pressed the topic and she replied, “For you, I’ll say sure,” before hastily adding, “I was kidding! Just because you wanted me to say it, so I said it. We’re friends.”

Red carpet appearances

In February 2023, Fahy and Woodall made their first red carpet appearance together at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

They also attended the South Bank Sky Arts Awards together in London in July.

When an Entertainment Tonight reporter asked, “Have you seen romance come out of The White Lotus?” Fahy jokingly replied, “I don’t know anything. Never heard of it. Never seen it. What is that show?”

PDA in New York

The couple eventually confirmed their romance during a getaway in New York in November 2023.

They were spotting kissing while walking under an umbrella during a rainy day in the Big Apple.

The duo were also pictured enjoying strolls around the city the rest of that week.

Fahy and Woodall reportedly had a PDA-packed date at The Bowery Hotel, Page Six reported.

A source said Fahy was “sitting comfortably” on Woodall’s lap as they kissed at the lobby bar.

“The kisses were a little much, but their chemistry was very cute. You can tell they’re definitely in love,” the insider added.

Partying in LA and going Instagram official

The couple were spotted dancing up a storm at an Emmys after-party in Los Angeles in January 2024.

Woodall was seen with his arms wrapped around Fahy, who was wearing his black jacket, as they partied at the HBO Post Emmys Reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

A month later, Fahy confirmed their romance on Instagram by sharing a photo of her and Woodall on a stroll with their arms around each other.

He jokingly commented on it: “Who is he?!”

Her post was in the same month that Woodall’s drama with Ambika Mod, One Day, aired and he gained one million followers on Instagram.

European getaway

Fahy and Woodall continued to make their long-distance romance work with a trip to Vienna, Austria, in March 2024.

The Bold Type actress shared several snaps from their holiday, including a photo of their matching white Nike trainers positioned next to each other.

She also post a snap of herself posing in a black leather jacket front of the historic Hochstrahlbrunnen fountain with a rainbow behind her.

“The fountain was happy to see me and Vienna really was waiting!!” Fahy wrote alongside it.

TV role praise

Fahy publicly praised her boyfriend in a rare comment about his role in One Day in August 2024.

“I thought it was incredibly well done from top to bottom, and obviously the performances were my favourite part,” she told Vanity Fair.

The series is an adaptation of David Nicholls’ 2009 bestselling novel following the slow-burning, two-decade-spanning relationship between Emma and Dexter Mayhew.

Her praise came several months after Woodall shared his own thoughts about the project.

“It’s just a beautiful, beautiful story, and it has this legacy already,” he told Tudum about the book, which was also adapted into a 2011 film with Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess.

“Both characters are so well-formed. There’s a huge [amount] of joyfulness.”

Luxurious New Year’s beach holiday

The couple jetted off on a stunning beach holiday in an undisclosed tropical location to ring in the New Year.

Fahy shared several photos from their trip on January 8 on Instagram, including a photo of their shadows as they kissed on the beach.

The duo also enjoyed boat trips and bike rides around their exclusive beach resort.

Fahy posted snaps of herself having cocktails while sunbathing, taking a dip in an infinity pool, and having wine at dinner.