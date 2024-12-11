Inside the Mangione empire: Luigi’s arrest rocks his powerful family’s network of luxury clubs

Luigi Mangione. He is charged with the murder of Brian Thompson, one of America’s biggest health insurance moguls

At the restaurant of the Turf Valley Resort in western Baltimore, businessmen in golf attire perch at dimly-lit bar tables sipping bottled beer through the late afternoon.

It is a typical weekday scene at the luxury conference and golf complex, except that the conversation revolved around the arrest of Luigi Mangione.

Once best known in the area as a relative of the club’s owners, Mr Mangione’s name is now plastered across every newspaper in the country. On Tuesday, he was charged with the murder of Brian Thompson, one of America’s biggest health insurance moguls.

“There’s definitely an undercurrent,” said one customer who often visits the Ellicott City club.

“When I saw the news, I was like: ‘That’s wild – I know the owner of the country club, and that’s his nephew’.”

Mr Mangione, 26, is accused of shooting Mr Thompson dead on New York’s 6th Avenue last week, before skipping town by coach and triggering a multi-state manhunt that culminated in his arrest in a Pennsylvania McDonald’s.

Luigi Mangione’s booking pictures after being charged with murder - Altoona Police Department/via REUTERS

The suspect’s good looks and young age as well as the film-script nature of his alleged crimes prompted online sleuths to dig up a trove of information about him by scraping his online profiles.

Reports suggest Mr Mangione has not spoken to his family in some time, but news of his arrest sent shockwaves through the country club community that served as the backdrop to his privileged upbringing, as the scion of a family-owned Baltimore real estate empire.

Nicholas Mangione, Luigi’s grandfather, who died in 2008, was a self-made multimillionaire real estate developer.

The descendant of 19th-century Italian immigrants, he was born to a poor, illiterate father in Baltimore’s Little Italy district.

He changed his family’s fortunes by dedicating his life to an empire of nursing homes, country clubs, and a radio station, all while supporting a litany of philanthropic causes.

His descendants – 10 children and 37 grandchildren – have gone on to be successful business leaders in their own right.

His son, Pete Mangione, runs the Turf Valley resort these days, while his grandson, Nino, is a Republican state delegate. Another relative, Salvatore Zannino, is an Emmy-award winning film director.

The family is popular and has invested heavily in the local area. Members of the Mangione clan hold positions on numerous boards and committees, representing everything from tourism to local beautification.

Nicholas Lane, near Turf Valley Country Club, is named after and developed by Nicholas Mangione

The Mangione name adorns the swimming complex at Loyola University, where six of Nicholas’ grandchildren graduated, and the obstetrics department at Greater Baltimore Medical Centre, where all 37 of the Mangione grandchildren are believed to have been born.

The family has donated over $1 million to the hospital over the decades, The New York Post reported. It also runs its own charity, the Mangione Family Foundation, which has assets worth $4.4 million, according to 2022 filings.

“That name is very well known if you’re from Baltimore,” said one man in chinos and a golf jersey seated at the bar at Turf valley.

“It’s the talk of the town at the moment,” added Alexa who works behind the bar at the resort.

The waitress said a helicopter was “swirling around” overhead on Monday, disrupting those on the golf course, and that the killer’s local roots have generated “a lot of gossip” among staff.

Nicholas Mangione and his wife purchased Turf Valley Country Club in the 1970s and developed it into the county’s only resort and conference centre, with a 172-room hotel, two 36-hole golf courses, a 10,000 sq ft ballroom, an 85-seat amphitheatre, and a European-style spa and a fitness centre.

The family also own another luxury country club in Hayfields County, where the suspect’s parents Louis and his wife, Mary, live in a $1.9-million mansion.

(L-R) Luigi Mangione with his mother Kathleen and his father Louis

For the last two days, the street outside has been teaming with reporters, who have been denied entry.

When The Telegraph visited on Monday and Tuesday, security blocking the entrance to the club and its surrounding private lanes said residents were “jumpy”.

Located in the exclusive north Baltimore suburb of Cockeysville, the sprawling 226-acre country club contains an 18-hole golf course, a string of luxury homes and centres around a 200-year-old mansion that doubles as a wedding venue.

Nicholas, the family patriarch, bought the property in 1986 and restored it over a period of three years, eventually establishing the country club in 1998.

Security block the entrance to the Hayfields County Country Club

The exclusive golf club has played host to six PGA Champions Tour events and has a waiting list for membership of a year and a half.

Among its other amenities are three restaurants, a pool, courts for tennis, pickleball and basketball, and a court for bocce – a traditional Italian game similar to bowls.

Locals say the luxurious clubs have given the Mangione name an air of prestige.

“They’re very well respected in Baltimore,” said Chad Chilcot, 44, a neighbour of the suspect’s uncles Sam and Pete Mangione, who live on an idyllic road of grand houses overlooking Hayfields County Country Club.

“They’re a big real estate development family and really close knit, and they’re all kind of involved with their family business,” the married father-of two added.

The family appears to have closed ranks following reports of Luigi Mangione’s arrest.

“We only know what we have read in the media,” the Mangiones said in a statement. “Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest. We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved.”

Fundraiser cancelled

Nino Mangione, the suspect’s cousin who is running for Baltimore County Council, cancelled a fundraiser due to be held at the family’s country club after Luigi was detained.

“Because of the nature of this terrible situation involving my cousin I do not believe it is appropriate to hold my fundraising event scheduled for this Thursday at Hayfields,” he said.

“I want to thank you for your thoughts, prayers, and support. My family and I are heartbroken and ask that you remember the family of Mr Thompson in your prayers.”

Luigi Mangione in a police cell on Monday

Mr Zannino, an Emmy Award-winning director and uncle to Luigi, declined to talk on Tuesday, but a neighbour said he had been heard crying.

“They’re all just freaked out,” said Martha, his upstairs neighbour. “They’re a big Italian family so they’re all very close.

“Vincent was crying this morning. They’re all very upset.”

Another relative of the alleged killer told The Telegraph it was “impossible” he would have gunned down Mr Thompson. “He is the most gentle soul you could possibly meet,” she said.

As the hunt for answers as to why Mr Mangione, a high school Valedictorian and Ivy League graduate, may have turned into a killer, his family grieves their own loss.

Mr Chilcot, the neighbour of the suspect’s uncles, said the whole neighbourhood is in shock: “I can’t imagine being his dad. That’s awful.”